Mailbag: A challenge to scientists

This is a challenge to scientists garnering well-deserved front-page access (G-T, Earth Day, April 22).

I appreciate most of your broad, connective ecological vision — what needs doing to save much of our natural and human world.

I support major emphases — greatly reducing pollution, modern disease promoting agriculture (including mass meat production and GMOs), trade in wildlife, and predatory hunting — but also recommend a social response similar to that against COVID-19 in rebuilding ecosystems through diversity-promoting management practices: organic food production; tree planting; wild urban spaces; and promoting the health, survival and diversity of native plants, wetlands, insects, birds, bees and wildlife (disappearing).

Also, protecting living soils down to essential bacteria, whose integrity is threatened by an increasing onslaught of high-frequency electrical technologies such as poorly regulated cellphone radiation (with cancer-producing properties), Wi-Fi (making it hard or impossible for a significant number of children to function well at school), smart meters (an assault on neighborhoods, the environment, privacy and health) and 5G, which threatens to fundamentally alter the human and natural world in untoward ways if not curtailed.