Maibag: Wear a mask and keep your distance

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Well, apparently I was wrong. After recent visits to a home improvement store, a furniture store, and a couple grocery/mixed-goods stores, I doubt we can safely open businesses again. Reopening will fail miserably unless the majority of customers follow the guidelines. (I had assumed most people would care enough to comply.)

People are out in force already, sick and tired of the lock-down, which is understandable. What is incomprehensible is the lack of masks and distancing.

Over 95% of the people in the home improvement place, mostly young, were not wearing masks. Many of them made no attempt to maintain 6 feet of distance. Same problem in both grocery/mixed-goods stores.

The furniture store had a sign requesting wearing of masks, yet people came in with no mask (one woman was carrying hers on her wrist).

In all stores, the employees were wearing masks and hand sanitizer was ubiquitous; it's the customers who will not comply. Apparently, they are so confident in their lack of germs, they don't think twice about infecting someone more vulnerable than themselves. (Remember, masks don’t protect the wearer; they protect others from the wearer’s possible virus.)

Cost and availability shouldn’t be a problem; some stores are selling shelves full of masks at 10 for $15 or less.