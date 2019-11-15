Re: "Right-wing forces exploit forests" (Mailbag, Nov. 11):
Really? Right-wing forces? I can almost hear the black helicopters.
The push back against how we have managed our forests is coming from people who have lost jobs and counties that have lost money. These are real people that you so cavalierly dismiss as “right-wing forces." Devastating wildfires that destroy both forest jobs and carbon sinks are a pretty good reason to re-evaluate how we are managing our forests.
It does seem to be true that an older forest removes more carbon overall than a young vigorously growing forest, but I believe it is appropriate to look at all alternatives rather than just dismissing those that don’t line up with one’s worldview.
Keith Laxton
Corvallis (Nov. 11)