Roses and Raspberries for Dec. 29

ROSE (roz) n. One of the most beautiful of all flowers, a symbol of fragrance and loveliness. Often given as a sign of appreciation.
RASPBERRY (raz’ber’e) n. A sharp, scornful comment, criticism or rebuke; a derisive, splatting noise, often called the Bronx cheer.
We hereby deliver:
• ROSES to all of Santa’s helpers around the mid-valley. Even though all children are good (at least, we’d like to think so), not all parents have the financial wherewithal to shower their kids with presents at the holidays. Thankfully, there is no shortage of generous-hearted people around here to step in and bridge the income gap this time of year.
Here’s one example out of many: the toy drive at the Boys & Girls Club of Corvallis, where low-income parents got to pick out gifts to take home to their kids, some of whom had been warned not to expect anything under the tree. This year’s toy drive was so successful that the club lifted its two-presents-per-child rule, and 27 lucky kids even got bicycles.
Here’s another: the annual Children’s Christmas Party at Albany’s American Legion Post 10, where kids from underprivileged households got to sit in Santa’s lap and whisper their fondest yuletide wishes in the big guy’s ear. They didn’t necessarily get exactly what they hoped for (we have it on good authority that no ponies were distributed), but they all came away with something.
These are just two of the countless efforts around our region to make sure no child is left behind during the holiday season, and every one of them is built on the generosity and compassion in the hearts of countless sponsors and volunteers. It’s a good reminder that, no matter what our differences may be, we’re all part of a single community, and there’s enough love to go around for everyone.
• ROSES to the Philomath School District, which announced plans to reopen the Clemens Community Pool on Jan. 6.
The pool, a priceless community resource in this small Benton County town, has been closed since September. Initially the shutdown was supposed to be temporary, just long enough to make some repairs to the locker rooms and decking. But after the pool director resigned, the district was unable to find a certified pool operator to take over management of the facility, and it began to look like it might never reopen. With the hiring of Ludwig Avendano, that problem has been solved, and the district will celebrate the pool’s reopening with a week of free swimming.
But the pool’s long-term future remains uncertain. A professional evaluation commissioned by the district gave the pool a rating of 48.75 out of 100— hardly a glowing report. The evaluation also identified a long list of repairs and improvements to bring the pool up to snuff, with a price tag ranging from $500,000 to $1.5 million. That’s a lot of money for a little town to raise, but the school district has put together a committee to dig into the details and come up with a plan to do what’s necessary to keep the Clemens pool a viable community resource for many years to come. We’re confident the good people of Philomath will find a way to do just that.
• RASPBERRIES to the hard luck, bad decisions and holes in the social safety net that contributed to the deaths of 10 homeless people on the streets of Albany this year. There are a million reasons why people become homeless or stay that way, and some of them are self-inflicted. But no one should have to die alone on the street, without a roof over their head.
As the Democrat-Herald’s Caitlyn May reported in the Dec. 21 edition, the Signs of Victory Homeless Shelter hosted Albany’s 11th annual memorial service to remember those who died homeless in the community in 2019.
Here are the names of this year’s unsheltered dead: Joshua Campbell, 41; Karna Hatfield, 62; Brandon Jones, 28; Thomas Keas, 48; Steven Dale Pickle, 65; Kevin R. Porter, 49; Billy G. Seibert, 55; Larry Dean Sharp, 66; Laura Van Houte, 53; and Melissa Ann Yates, 34.
Van Houte’s sister spoke at the memorial service. “She was loved,” the woman said of her lost sibling. But love alone is not enough. Some members of our community — all our communities — need a little extra help to make their way in life. Can’t we find it in our hearts to give it to them? We may never save them all, no matter how many 10-year plans we come up with. But we can start with the simple offer of shelter.