Editorial: Roses and Raspberries for Jan. 5

ROSE (roz) n. One of the most beautiful of all flowers, a symbol of fragrance and loveliness. Often given as a sign of appreciation.
RASPBERRY (raz’ber’e) n. A sharp, scornful comment, criticism or rebuke; a derisive, splatting noise, often called the Bronx cheer.
We hereby deliver:
• ROSES to the Oregon State women’s basketball team. At 13-0, the Beaver women are off to their best start in program history and are ranked No. 3 in the land. The team shrugged off a first-half lull on Friday and came roaring back in the second to post a 77-48 win over Utah at Gill Coliseum and remain unbeaten.
Coach Scott Rueck appears to have his squad primed for another run to the NCAA Tournament, but the Beavers will have to run a rugged Pac-12 gauntlet to get there. UCLA entered the week at No. 10 in the nation, Stanford at No. 5 and in-state rival Oregon at No. 2.
You can show your support for the team today at noon, when OSU plays host to the 12-1 Colorado Buffaloes at Gill. Go Beavs!
• RASPBERRIES to excessive access fees for Central Oregon wilderness areas.
As reported in an Associated Press story in our Tuesday editions, the U.S Forest Service plans to implement a permit system this year that will restrict access to the Three Sisters, Mount Jefferson and Mount Washington wilderness areas, an alpine playground covering 450,000 acres in the heart of Oregon’s High Cascades.
There’s no question that some sort of action is needed to protect the most heavily used portions of this mountain wonderland, which are being loved to death by outdoors enthusiasts. But the Forest Service is considering permit fees ranging from $4 to $11 a day to enter these wilderness areas.
You have free articles remaining.
That’s just too high for some people. No American should be priced out of their own public lands, and that’s what will happen if these fees go into effect. The Forest Service needs to take that into account as it puts the new permit system in place.
• ROSES to big tippers. As reported in another wire story in our papers this week, an anonymous couple left a $2,020 gratuity on a $23 check last Sunday at the Thunder Bay River Restaurant in Alpena, Michigan. It wasn’t a mistake: The credit card receipt read “Happy New Year. 2020 Tip Challenge.”
Waitress Danielle Franzoni, the 31-year-old single mom who received the unexpected tip, was blown away by this act of kindness performed by a pair of strangers. “They don’t know how hard it’s been,” she said.
Franzoni, who was living in a homeless shelter this time last year, shared a little bit of the wealth later at another local eatery, where she left a $20.20 tip on the table.
• And, finally, ROSES to the grave of Anna Repkina, who received a measure of justice this week in Benton County Circuit Court.
The 27-year-old Russian woman came to the United States in early 2017 with the promise of marriage and a new life, but her hopeful journey ended in betrayal less than six weeks later, when she was brutally murdered on a logging road in the woods outside Alsea. On Nov. 22, a Benton County jury found her fiancé, William Chase Hargrove, guilty of the shotgun slaying, and on Thursday Judge William Donohue pronounced sentence: life in prison, with no possibility of parole for at least 25 years.
In court on Thursday, prosecutor Amie Matusko propped a photograph of a smiling Anna Repkina on the witness stand, a poignant reminder of the vibrant young woman whose life was so cruelly cut short.
“She came here with hopes and dreams,” Matusko said. “She doesn’t have that anymore.”
In the gallery of the packed courtroom were many of the jurors who sat through hours of testimony and sifted through reams of evidence in the monthlong trial, as well as many of the Benton County Sheriff's Office personnel who worked so diligently to bring her killer to justice. At least we gave her that much.
Rest in peace, Anna.