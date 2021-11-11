As We See It: Theatre takes safety seriously

The Board of the Whiteside Theatre Foundation and the Whiteside Theatre staff would like to reassure the community that we have always taken safety of the patrons and the theatre building very seriously.

Recent news coverage about the theatre appears to cast doubt upon our commitment to providing an arts and entertainment venue that meets safety standards. In the fall of 2012, the Whiteside Theatre met all of the conditions required by the city of Corvallis to reactivate its Certificate of Full Occupancy, which was an audience of 800.

In addition to the work undertaken to transform the Whiteside Theatre from an abandoned building to a well-functioning and safe venue, the city of Corvallis required the foundation to seismically strengthen the fire escape, repair a previously shaved structural column, remove flammable material from the stage area, and ensure that exit signage was clearly visible. All of this was accomplished by November of 2012.

Three years ago, when personnel at the Corvallis Fire Department changed, new requirements were issued to improve safety. The foundation board and theatre staff met with fire department staff and developed a new plan to comply with the new fire safety requirements. The theatre also hired the Clair Company, an industry leader in code compliance, plan review and building inspection in the Pacific Northwest, to help in this effort.

Additional safety features which have been implemented include installation of a new railing along the edge of the balcony; installation of a new hand railing leading up the stairs to the stage; development of a fire safety and evacuation plan, including staff training and messaging for audiences; and preparation for installation of an expanded fire and smoke alarm system.

The Whiteside Theatre Foundation and the executive director prioritized these newly required safety features in the 2020 budget. With the community’s help, we successfully raised the funds needed to install the upgraded fire and safety alarm system, the main requirement by the fire department. This was all accomplished during 2020, which was already a challenging year for the theatre and the community due to the pandemic.

We are fundraising again in 2021 to meet the costs of the additional requirements that the fire department has now specified. Donations can be made through the Whiteside Theatre website or sent through the mail to Whiteside Theatre, P.O. Box 1105, Corvallis, OR 97339.

We thank you for your support!

Rob Gandara and Jan Harmon are board members of the Whiteside Theatre Foundation and Margot Pearson is a past chair of the Whiteside Theatre Foundation

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0