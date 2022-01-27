As I See It: What would a program to eliminate homelessness look like?

As we watch or look away from the suffering of the unhoused among us, and as we watch communities struggle to respond to the most vulnerable of our population, ask a simple question:

What would a program to eliminate homelessness in the U.S. in one year look like? Perhaps something like this.

The president declares: “The unhoused amongst us are in fact internal refugees. They are victims of socioeconomic and environmental circumstances that include income inequality, unequal access to health/mental health care and increasing environmental disruption from climate change.”

The president declares: “The crisis of the unhoused in our country is a national emergency, and we will marshal all of our resources to mitigate this emergency in one year.”

The president creates, within the executive branch, an Office of Internal Refugee Relief, with funding commensurate with the task. The funding would be redirected from the military budget — the U.S. currently spends more on the military than the next seven countries combined!

The Office of Internal Refugee Relief is tasked with coordinating strategy and resources among relevant federal agencies and state and local resources.

As in a natural disaster, the first priority would be to provide for all unhoused persons emergency shelter in a safe environment, with food security, sanitation and clothing.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency, in coordination with state and local agencies, including the National Guard, would be tasked with providing this initial component. Components of our military infrastructure would be repurposed to help achieve this phase — think mobile military units repurposed for compassion.

Simultaneous with the provision of emergency shelter, a division of Internal Refugee Relief, Comprehensive Care, would be created to provide primary care medical support, mental health services to include trauma-informed behavioral therapy, and substance abuse treatment.

Comprehensive Care would augment and coordinate with existing community-based resources such as nongovernmental organizations, city/county health departments and local health care providers.

Comprehensive Care would be staffed by both salaried professionals and by a cohort of volunteers who would serve two-year stints — think of the Peace Corps as an example. Comprehensive Care Corps volunteers would receive housing, food support, health insurance and a stipend.

Safety for both clients and staff of Internal Refugee Relief and of Comprehensive Care would be provided by colleagues trained in de-escalation, crisis intervention and the principles of nonviolent communication. Any engagement with local law enforcement would require a commitment to these same principles.

Simultaneous with the above, Internal Refugee Relief would adopt the “Housing First” policy, proven in academic studies and adopted elsewhere, to transition clients into stable housing security.

The staff and resources of Internal Refugee Relief and Comprehensive Care would be nimble and mobile, allowing rapid response to unfolding circumstances, for example, environmental events such as flooding, wildfires and earthquakes.

The Internal Refugee Relief and of Comprehensive Care model would be transitioned into a humane approach to refugees at our borders — whose numbers are predicted to increase under the pressure of climate change.

Barry Reeves was an emergency medicine physician in Corvallis for many years. His interests and focus include social justice, nonviolence and community building as a pathway to respond to the dual threats of rising authoritarianism and environmental disruption from climate change.

