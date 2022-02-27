As I See It: What kind of community do we want to be?

Recently, I have been struck by what seems to me to be a disconnect between what we as a community say we want our city to be and how we respond to proposed housing developments.

Our 2040 Vision — adopted by our city council in 2016 and based on a nearly yearlong series of community outreach meetings, workshops and surveys — states that Corvallis will be a diverse and welcoming community, will have a vibrant downtown, will have diverse and affordable housing and will have a healthy community.

As of today, 2022, we have a serious lack of housing, we have a struggling downtown, and we are pricing out of the housing market many of the very people we say we want to have living here.

How do we go from 2022 to 2040? While there is no single solution, one significant factor is that we need more housing.

According to the city’s 2016 Housing Needs Analysis, Corvallis needs to add 3,548 new housing units between 2016 and 2036 just to accommodate the projected population growth.

This figure does not include housing needed for the 40% of in-commuters who would live here were they able to find and afford a home — that’s another 3,663 needed housing units.

It’s worth noting that under the subhead “Community Affordability,” our 2040 Vision explicitly states, “Corvallis accommodates all income groups as part of the community and ensures that people who work in Corvallis can afford to live here.”

Lack of housing has made Corvallis the most rent-burdened city in Oregon. Indeed, 36.9% of Corvallis households are spending more than 50% of their monthly income on housing, leaving far too little for food, health care and other necessities.

According to the city’s November 2021 Housing Update, for every 100 families in Corvallis with extremely low incomes, there are only 13 affordable units available. An additional 4,590 units are needed to meet the demand.

Given these needs, why do we not support more housing? This is where I see the disconnect between our desire to keep our neighborhoods as they are and our desire to have a vibrant downtown and a healthy and diverse community. Are we not looking at the implications when we oppose the addition of more housing?

When we don’t have enough housing, we add to the number of individuals who must commute to Corvallis each day for work. This works against our climate goals to reduce traffic and bring down our carbon footprint.

When we don’t have enough housing, we make it difficult for our businesses and institutions, especially our schools and hospital, to recruit employees.

When we don’t have enough housing, we reduce citizen participation in government, civic, nonprofit and community activities.

When we don’t have enough housing, we lose property tax revenues, school revenues and potential downtown shoppers and restaurant-goers, reducing the wherewithal to pay for the quality of life we have now, and that which our 2040 Vision states we are intent on making even better.

Do we really want to be a community that limits who can live and work here? I hope not. And our 2040 Vision says not. Perhaps we should practice what we preach as our promise for the future of Corvallis.

Karyle Butcher has served on the Corvallis Planning Commission, the Corvallis City Council and the Corvallis Budget Commission.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0