As I See It: The news coming out of Ukraine grieves the heart

My heart grieves as I watch the news coming out of Ukraine.

Texts from Ukrainian friends of 20 years from our sister city of Uzhhorod detailing the situation in Uzhhorod, Kyiv and Kremenchuk as the Russian army invades their peaceful country. A mixture of emotions as friends, many who are like family, are coming to grips with the reality of the current situation in their country.

On Feb. 19, the Corvallis Sister Cities Association hosted a Zoom call with some 20 Ukrainian friends and 60-some Americans affiliated with CSCA. At that time, there was some speculation about a major invasion, but most Ukrainians were of the impression that it would more likely be an expansion of what had been going on for the last eight years in the eastern part of Ukraine.

Uzhhorod is the most western city in Ukraine, located in the southwestern part of the country on the Slovakian border and just a few kilometers north of the Hungarian border. Until the morning of Feb. 24, no one was worried about Uzhhorod being attacked.

However, I learned from a friend who recently built a new house near the airport that he was moving back to the city center in case the airport was attacked. How quickly things evolve.

In the past, items of conversations with Ukrainian included grandkids, health, birthdays, vacations, politics, etc. Not unlike conversations with American friends and family. Now we are discussing missile strikes and evacuation plans — very surreal indeed!

Ukraine is a peace-loving country that surrendered its nuclear weapons at the end of the Cold War in exchange for assurance of protection from the U.S., other Western allies and, ironically, Russia. Known as the Budapest Memorandum, it was not ratified by Congress and, as a result, is not enforceable.

There is much conversation in the media about whether intervention is in the strategic and economic interests of the U.S. I will leave that discussion to the pundits. What I have observed in my 20-plus years of interaction with Ukrainian people and their civil institutions is a country that has eagerly adopted U.S. values and systems.

Look closely at Ukraine’s economic, education, social service, environmental and criminal justice systems and you will see a strong influence from America. Their values are the same as ours. Ukrainians want economic security, health for their families and for their children to be successful! They have a strong belief in the importance of families, democracy, self-reliance and God. They have made tremendous progress in their journey to democracy in a relative short time.

Many people have asked what they can do support Ukraine. In the short term, I would encourage individuals to let their senators and representative know their feelings about Ukraine’s situation and Russia’s behavior. In the longer term, there undoubtedly will be many humanitarian issues in Ukraine needing monetary support.

I first visited Uzhhorod two days after 9/11. The outpouring of support and concern for America after the tragic attack on our country was incredible. Today it is our turn to reciprocate.

Pete Bober is a retired community college administrator, community volunteer and long-term member of the Corvallis Sister Cities Association. He has traveled to Ukraine many times, working on a variety of projects between Corvallis and Uzhhorod.

