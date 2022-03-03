As I See It: Observations of a former observer

“History repeats itself” is one of the saddest comments ever made. Unfortunately, mankind has not been able to render it wrong.

On a schedule of recurrence, the manhole covers roll back every century and out crawls a new batch of dictators, wannabes, power merchants, gangsters, con artists and just plain scumbuckets. They make wars, mass starvations and dislocations that take thousands, if not untold millions, of lives. We have a full deck of these disturbers of the peace to deal with now, just when every skill and intelligence is needed to save this wonderful blue planet.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is a throwback to Stalin, when a young KGB spy named Putin believed in Stalin’s empire!

After World War II, the Allies divided up Europe in 1945 with the western half of Germany going to the U.S., Britain and France, the eastern half to Russia as far as the Elbe River. Russian armies had liberated Berlin, but they finally agreed Berlin would be divided four ways.

Russia was given administrative control of Poland, Czechoslovakia, Hungry, Romania, Bulgaria and a group small northern countries (Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania) as well as Ukraine. Few remember that 3.9 million Ukrainians were starved or killed for refusing to have their farms forced into collectives (1932 and 1933).

Act 1. Russia was embarrassed by the example of a free Western Berlin growing prosperous under a free society. The Russians decided to cut off the Allies by stopping food transported by truck or rail into Berlin’s western zone. President Truman created the Berlin Airlift to carry food and supplies for two years.

Outsmarted, Russia built a wall to separate East from West; it came down in 1989. Putin, a young KGB spy, barely escaped in the collapse of East Germany; he has never forgotten.

Act 2. Defeat of the Russian Army in Afghanistan took nine years with U.S.-supplied mujahedeen. Not forgotten.

Act 3. As of the date of this writing, the success of an invasion of Ukraine mirrors Hitler’s Blitzkrieg on Poland in 1939. Russia has upgraded its forces, weapons and skills in the use of propaganda since the Cold War of 1947 to 1989.

When I was an engineer terrain intelligence officer from 1953 to 1955, we worked under the constant threat of invasion by divisions of modern Russian tanks and soldiers that kept the Allied Command always in a state of alert. Intelligence of massed Russian divisions were at the major entry into West Germany, the Fulda Gap! In 1953 and 1954, we had the only the 2nd Armored Division to stop or slow down the Russians!

World War III? Countries gathered under the Soviet Union at the end of WWII and now in NATO drive Putin crazy. Did Putin misread the U.S. senator who spent over 14 years stopping a functioning Congress, help elect an admirer of dictators and allow Trump to unleash a barrage of conspiracy theories, hatred and white nationalism that devoured the world?

It’s no wonder that Trump deserted his country with Putin in Helsinki. Putin, by encouraging our far right, which is torn between wanting a theocracy, or government by greedy loyalty, or bands of militias roaming our streets, hopes to shred our fragile democracy.

Whatever the outcome, it spells trouble for our polarized country by disrupting the free world … and most tragically, any progress on changing the direction of climate change to save our children from a Mars landscape!

Tony Van Vliet of Corvallis is a retired Oregon State University professor and was a state representative from 1975 to 1995. He is a member and former chair of Oregon Public Broadcasting, and a former Republican of 57 years.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0