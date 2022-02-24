As I See It: Irony during Black History Month

It’s ironic. While many observe Black History Month, white parents, white supremacists and white politicians are trying to limit what can be read or taught.

Books on slavery and racism are being banned from public schools and city libraries during Black History Month. Only in America!

White people are afraid that if they examine real history, they might feel horrified what their ancestors did. And they are afraid that if people of color learned the real truth about their history, they might get angry at white people.

“The truth will set you free. But first it will piss you off.” — Gloria Steinem

But we get over it.

The USA has never stood for freedom and justice for all. The Declaration of Independence should have stated “We, the white property-owning men of the United States …”

Religion and the greed of white men justified kidnapping and transporting Black men, women and children to a New World. They would be sold as chattel. Whites were told that Blacks were subhuman, didn’t feel pain, could not learn and had no morals.

Slave women were often raped by whites. Sometimes gang-raped. No Black person (even a parent or husband) could intervene — or they would be whipped. Enslaved work farms (aka plantations) relied on pain and fear. A white person could do anything to a Black person and never be punished.

The War of Rebellion did not end racism. Although freed, Blacks had no rights and were still not considered citizens. It is said 90% of Blacks living under slavery stayed on or near the same land, often as sharecroppers. White people remained in control. Keep ’em hungry and dependent.

Southern traitors won election for state and federal government. Jim Crow, the Ku Klux Klan and white supremacy dominated life in the South. In 1898, Louisiana had 130,000 Black men registered to vote. In 1904, only 1,342 Black men were registered. Pubic lynchings and castrations were effective deterrents.

In the early 1900s, the science of breeding animals was transferred to breeding people. Eugenics was endorsed by whites everywhere. White citizens set up panels to judge who should reproduce and who should not.

Many Black women were made infertile without their knowledge or consent.

Nazi Germany admired our American eugenic laws. Hitler kept an American-authored book as his “Bible.” Americans were invited to sit on Nazi panels to decide the worth of individuals.

Southern conservatives limited Franklin Delano Roosevelt’s Social Security Act and GI Bill to exclude farm workers and maids (mainly Blacks) and limited support of Black veterans for college and buying a house.

In 1954, school segregation was ruled illegal. As integration was gradually enforced, private white, Christian schools popped up. One county in Virginia closed their schools for four years rather than integrate.

White people believed anything (and some still do.) “Experts” testified that if a Black person swam in a pool, whites would get sick. Maybe die. A contaminated swimming pool must be drained, cleaned, and refilled six times before the “colored cooties” were gone. Seriously?

Truth can be painful. But living an illusion keeps us from acknowledging reality. “Those who don't know history are condemned to repeat it.”

We pledge allegiance to “equal justice for all.” Do we really mean it? If so, we’ve got a lot of work to do. And a lot of things to undo.

Some countries say, “We will never forget!”

The USA is in a battle for what we remember.

Will Reid of Corvallis spent half his life in the South. He is still recovering.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0