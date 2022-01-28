As I See It: Health care and the unvaccinated

Fatigue has set in. I can hardly force myself to talk about COVID-19 anymore, particularly if the conversation involves vaccination.

There is a large portion of our community that has refused vaccination. The chief objection, it seems, has to do with not wanting the government to govern their lives. There is constant chanting about the freedom to choose. Well, fine. I am now willing to accept this argument.

I am simply unhappy about having to pay for it.

America has some big ideas, and freedom is one of the biggest ones. But I think we all recognize that all of our freedoms are tempered by responsibility. All choices have outcomes, and the person making the choice carries the weight of responsibility for those outcomes.

Let’s talk about health care in America. There are plenty of people who like to object to what they decry as the threat of “socialized medicine.” I hate to break the news, but American taxpayers (as a group) already fund a large portion of every step of health care in this country. Think not? Well, let’s begin at the beginning.

When you call 911 for an ambulance, that communication system is 100% funded by tax dollars. Next, the ambulance service is largely funded by tax dollars. The medics and emergency medical technicians who provide medical treatment are nearly all funded by tax dollars. The hospitals in this country receive all kinds of federal grants. Grants are, of course, tax dollars. My tax dollars. And yours.

There have been some fascinating articles in the paper lately. Not just reports on how many are sick or dying, but stories with some meat on their bones. We have the unvaccinated firefighter-paramedic who had an extended but unsuccessful stay in the hospital, only to be saved from death by a fascinating virus-filtering device supplied by the U.S. military. (Taxpayer-funded, of course.)

Oh, and that patient was also receiving taxpayer-funded sick pay and health insurance. And someone had to work overtime while he was gone. All of these costs are largely borne by the taxpayers.

Don’t get me wrong, I’m happy he survived. But let’s be honest about a few things: Our health care system is overflowing with COVID-19 patients, the vast majority of whom are unvaccinated. Unvaccinated by choice. Their choice. Other recent articles reported that there are zero extra hospital beds available in this region and that only 4% of current COVID-19 hospital patients are breakthrough cases. The remaining 96%, then, are unvaccinated. Unvaccinated by choice.

Every one of these unvaccinated patients is taking advantage of the taxpayer-supported health care system. Frankly, I’m sick and tired of paying for their poor choices.

I have some elderly friends who decided (for whatever reason) to avoid vaccination. When they contracted COVID, they stayed home, self-medicated and took care of themselves. They did not call the ambulance, or go to the emergency room or request a ventilator. They accepted responsibility for their choices. I have great respect for them.

To the many thousands of unvaccinated people who are clogging up the health care system, overflowing the hospitals, well, I wish only that you would stand up and take personal and financial responsibility for your freedom and your choices.

If you choose to be unvaccinated, fine. If you get sick with COVID, please do the truly responsible thing: Just stay home. Or, if you simply must seek taxpayer-funded health care, please send some money to a COVID-related charity. And for goodness’ sake, make it a substantial donation.

John H. Marble lives in the Calapooia valley near Brownsville. His chief careers have been in agriculture, public health and public service. Several of his neighbors are unvaccinated. He hopes the best for them.

