As I See It: Conservative columnist gets lost on way to think tank

My criticism for liberals tends to be harsher than it is for conservatives because I expect more from liberals.

I don’t expect much from conservatives, so I’m not often let down. There’s been an odd twist lately, though. I feel let down by conservative columnist Debra Saunders.

I’ve read Saunders’ columns in the paper for years. Living in a liberal college town, I’d wager her columns often appear as counterpoint. Her columns often zero in on the particular liberal penchant to overdramatize an issue, and Saunders frequently succeeds in deflating their overwrought outrage.

She’s feisty and true to her political leanings. I’ve enjoyed her columns, even when I disagree. Mind you, this was only an occasional read. So I began following her on Twitter and read more of her columns and articles from people she follows.

In short, someone I appreciated as welcome relief has fallen in my estimation.

In a column where Saunders fairly speculates that Trump will run in 2024, she not so innocuously inserts the claim that “Democrats gamed the election system to facilitate a Biden victory.” Doing so “under cover of law.” “COVID-19 gave Dems an opportunity to make it easier to turn out their vote. Trump’s amateur-hour lawyers failed to stop them.”

Inadvertently harking back to the 2000 presidential election, Saunders argues that Trump’s legal team failed to save us from registered voters. The parallel to Al Gore’s failed strategy is ironic: The only way Gore won Florida in 2000 was with a total statewide recount, not just four Democratic counties.

But I still can’t get over the fact that Saunders thinks it’s gaming the system to make it easier for everyone to vote. During a pandemic. Conservative logic doesn’t let up.

In a recent column Saunders takes aim at President Biden, saying he shamed the unvaccinated during his recent address to the nation. First, I didn’t hear shame in the president’s address. I heard the frustration many Americans feel when it comes to the vaccine-resistant.

Second, she slips in another disingenuous gem, claiming “(Biden) could have done more. There are pockets of the vaccine-resistant who don’t trust the scientific establishment because they’ve seen a tendency to shut down unorthodox opinions.”

Ooh, let’s unpack this.

After a 30-year career in journalism, culminating as a White House correspondent during President Trump’s term, Saunders left that post and became a fellow with the Discovery Institute’s Chapman Center for Citizen Leadership.

So what is the Discovery Institute? Well, it happens to have its share of “unorthodox opinions,” such as the pseudoscientific concept of intelligent design, along with a campaign to create scientific controversy where there is none — attempting to undermine the theory of evolution with the end goal of teaching creationism in public schools.

Saunders quit her gig as a journalist, to join a conservative think tank that is actively trying to erode the “scientific establishment,” and yet she still retains her platform as a syndicated columnist. Yep, another conservative talking head transitioning to think-tank cultural warrior.

Saunders has never argued for bleach or livestock deworming medicine as legitimate treatments for COVID-19, as far as I know. But she’s following the same well-worn strategy used by many conservatives to promote anything from voting fraud to conspiracy theories: Sow unrest and doubt, and then ask for more acceptance of unorthodox opinions.

We should call out manufactured talking points when we see them, and reject them outright.

André Alyeska lives and writes from Corvallis. Follow him on Twitter @Andre_Alyeska or on Medium at https://andre-alyeska.medium.com.

