Online Lee Allen Memorial auction starts Wednesday

  Updated
Cattle, pigs, lambs and livestock of all sizes, colors and shapes have been groomed to their finest, videos have been produced and Benton County 4-H projects have been judged.

Now it’s your turn to dig into billfolds to help support their efforts monetarily.

“We have about 194 4-H members participating,” said Carolyn Ashton, 4-H youth development faculty leader with the Oregon State University Extension Service. “Livestock was down a little bit, but not much. Beef was down a little, but sheep and swine projects were even with last year.”

Last year’s Lee Allen Memorial Youth Market Auction had 215 animals cross the block and total sales of $502,000.

Unlike Linn County, which offered 4-H and FFA members the option of having their livestock projects judged by video or live, all of Benton County’s projects were reviewed by video.

This year’s livestock champions are:

Beef: champion, Laura Noble; reserve champion, Carolyn Wilfong.

Sheep: champion, Chloe Hendrickson; reserve champion, Emma Hawkins.

Goats: champion, Addison Cleveland; reserve champion, Trinity Reistad.

Swine: champion, Evan Burton; reserve champion, Kayli Drahn.

Poultry: champion, Jenica Baker; reserve champion, McKenzie Hauck.

To register as a buyer or to give add-on donations to any youth, go to the Benton County Livestock Auction website at https://www.bentoncountylivestockauction.com/.

All potential buyers must preregister at https://leeallen.fairwire.com/buyerlogon.aspx.

The auction needs an accurate email address and cell phone number — not a land line — for each registered buyers.

Browsing and bidding will start at 6 p.m. Wednesday, and the auction will begin winding down at noon on Friday.

Minimum bids are $2,500 for beef, $600 for sheep and swine, $400 for goats.

This year, each animal will be sold on a per-head basis, not per pound as in other years.

The 2019 auction price per head averages were: beef, $5,600; poultry, $312 per pen; rabbits, $304 per pen; goats, $700; swine, $2,400; and sheep, $1,900.

For assistance, call Bruce Ashenbrenner, 541-740-8121; Julie White, 541-740-4692; Darrell Oakes, 541-740-6256; Steve Pilkerton, 541-740-6729; Ryan Cheeke, 541-990-7168; Pat Boren, 541-929-2144; Robyn Rice, 541-760-1656; Craig Hendrickson, 541-619-5445; or Dianne Schmidt, 541-231-2421.

