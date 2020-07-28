Online Lee Allen Memorial auction starts Wednesday

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Albany's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Cattle, pigs, lambs and livestock of all sizes, colors and shapes have been groomed to their finest, videos have been produced and Benton County 4-H projects have been judged.

Now it’s your turn to dig into billfolds to help support their efforts monetarily.

“We have about 194 4-H members participating,” said Carolyn Ashton, 4-H youth development faculty leader with the Oregon State University Extension Service. “Livestock was down a little bit, but not much. Beef was down a little, but sheep and swine projects were even with last year.”

Last year’s Lee Allen Memorial Youth Market Auction had 215 animals cross the block and total sales of $502,000.

Unlike Linn County, which offered 4-H and FFA members the option of having their livestock projects judged by video or live, all of Benton County’s projects were reviewed by video.

This year’s livestock champions are:

Beef: champion, Laura Noble; reserve champion, Carolyn Wilfong.

Sheep: champion, Chloe Hendrickson; reserve champion, Emma Hawkins.

Goats: champion, Addison Cleveland; reserve champion, Trinity Reistad.