SWEET HOME — Cortney Nash is going to be the new face on the Sweet Home City Council, joining three incumbents elected Tuesday evening.
The top four vote-getters Tuesday will serve four-year terms. They are incumbents Susan Coleman, 1,357 votes; Mayor Greg Mahler, 1,284 votes; and Diane Gerson, 1,150 votes.
Newcomer Cortney Nash received 1,056 votes and will serve a two-year term.
Other candidates were Larry Angland, 954 votes; Greg Korn, 763 votes; and incumbent Bob Briana , 590 votes.
Coleman, 46, is a legislative assistant for state Rep. Sherrie Sprenger.
She and her husband, Matt, have four children.
Coleman chairs the Sweet Home Capitol Christmas Tree Committee, is the council representative on the Chamber of Commerce governing board, and chaired the Traffic Safety Committee.
She believes the two key issues facing the community are generational poverty and an aging infrastructure.
Mahler, 55, is the operations manager at Hoy’s Ace Hardware and Home Improvement Center.
He is a Sweet Home High School and Linn-Benton Community College graduate. He and his wife, Teresa, have three children and four grandchildren.
Mahler has served on the council for 12 years, the last two as mayor. He has been a volunteer firefighter for 31 years and was a reserve deputy with the Linn County Sheriff’s Office in the late 1980s and early 1990s.
Mahler believes key community issues are economic development, development of a new wastewater treatment plant, improving city parks and enhancing local medical services.
Mahler said the current council has made economic develop a priority, by improving overall community infrastructure and improving quality of life.
Gerson is a retired public school teacher and administrator.
She has a bachelor’s degree from Whittier College; and an MREd and EdD from Brigham Young University.
Gerson has three adult children, eight grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
She served on the Sweet Home School Board for seven years and for five years chaired the Linn County Commission on Children and Families.
Gerson believes key issues are infrastructure repairs, especially the city’s leaky water pipes; the need for an updated wastewater treatment plant and continued road maintenance. Completion of the new City Hall project as economically as possible is important, Gerson said, as is “collaboration with other agencies to build a sustainable business community.”
Nash, 41, works at Weyerhaeuser’s Griggs shop.
He is a 1995 Sweet Home High School graduate and attended Linn-Benton Community College for one year.
He and his wife, Kimi, have three children.
Nash owns KillZone Archery and volunteers with the Sweet Home Sweet Ride for Charity Car Show for Kids, the Kiwanis Club and the Sweet Home Elks Lodge.
Nash said he would like to see the community attract more businesses.
“There are buildings here that are empty that were not when I was growing up,” Nash said.
Nash would like to see more money directed toward the Sweet Home Police Department to add another patrol officer’s position.