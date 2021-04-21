One killed in Highway 20 collision

A head-on collision on Highway 20 east of Lebanon killed one man Wednesday afternoon.

The accident, which was reported shortly after 1 p.m. near the intersection of Highway 20 and Fir Lane, involved a black SUV and and a silver full-sized pickup towing a trailer.

Both vehicles came to rest in the westbound lanes of Highway 20.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"I was sitting in my house (and) I heard a big explosion," said Denise Smith, who lives in a home east of the crash site.

"There were already a couple of cars that had stopped. They were rendering aid," Smith said.

The man in the SUV was deceased, Smith said, so the good samaritans were assisting the driver of the pickup truck. "They were trying to get him to stay where he was," Smith said "but he got too anxious and crawled out the window himself."

Two hours after the crash, traffic on the four-lane roadway was funneled to two lanes as police began their investigation.

Lebanon firefighters assisted Oregon State Police and Linn County Sheriff's Office personnel by using the jaws of life to extract the victim from the crumpled SUV more than two hours after the wreck occurred.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 7 Angry 1