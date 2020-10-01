One identified after Wednesday crash

SCIO — The Linn County Sheriff’s Office has revealed the name of one of the three persons injured in a two-vehicle accident shortly after 11 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Richardson Gap Road and Fish Hatchery Drive.

Eddie Schnitzer, 68, was the driver of a Ford F150 pickup that was traveling west on Fish Hatchery Drive south of Scio. Schnitzer’s vehicle was struck by a 2005 Nissan Quest that was headed north on Richardson Gap Road.

The Nissan failed to stop at the intersection and struck Schnitzer’s pickup.

Linn County Sheriff Jim Yon said the high-speed impact caused significant damage to both vehicles.

Schnitzer sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was taken by ambulance to Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center in Corvallis.

A female passenger of the Nissan — whose identify has not been confirmed — was transported by Life Flight air ambulance to Salem for life-threatening head and body injuries.

The male driver of the Nissan sustained a head injury and was uncooperative on scene. He was transported to Corvallis Good Samaritan by ambulance.

Deputies are investigating the identity of both occupants of the Nissan.