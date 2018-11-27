(Editor’s note: This is the ninth in a series of articles written by Adrianne Lang, 14, of Lebanon, as she and her grandparents Will and Lynne Tucker follow the Capitol Christmas Tree from Sweet Home to Washington, D.C.)
WASHINGTON, D.C. — On Nov. 26, my family was invited to watch the People’s Tree be moved by crane and placed on the lawn at the U.S. Capitol.
My grandparents, Will and Lynne Tucker, laughed that Oregon weather had followed the Christmas Tree because it was not only raining, but pouring.
Carefully hooked to a crane, the tree was swung over the lawn of the U.S. Capitol building and firmly placed into a hole. Although this was a lengthy process, requiring slow and methodical movements, the culmination of months of hard work and planning was a rewarding sight. Soaking wet, we hopped into a taxi and drove back to our hotel to get into dry clothing.
This trip has been super fun and very memorable. I asked my family some questions about the trip so far.
Charlotte said, “The most fun I had was swimming at the Lava Hot Spring pools in Idaho.”
My Dad said the most memorable part of this trip was seeing the U.S. Capitol building.
Mom said the most frustrating thing was that after treacherous driving through Wyoming, we discovered our campground was closed, which meant we had to sleep on the side of the road in the 5 degree weather in Laramie. But overall there weren’t really any major difficulties.
Stella said that her favorite thing to do in the RV was to play M & M poker with Dad and Grandpa in the evening.
My Grandma said that the most memorable thing was the modern-day Oregon Trail experiences going through Laramie, Wyoming in the snow.
The most important lesson that I think we learned while traveling was don’t ever put anything in the microwave because Grandpa drives like a race car driver. We learned that the hard way with a tray of baked potatoes that were launched while “whipping it” around a corner. When asked about whipping it, Grampa says that when you’re riding in the front of the vehicle holding the steering wheel it feels safe and secure at all times. But not in the back seat.
The lights of the Capitol Christmas Tree will be turned on Dec. 5.
And now, Capitol Christmas Tree lighting or bust!