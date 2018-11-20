(Editor’s note: This is the fifth in a series of articles written by Adrianne Lang, 14, of Lebanon, as she and her grandparents Will and Lynne Tucker follow the Capitol Christmas Tree to Washington, D.C.)
Sunday evening, Nov. 18, my family and I attended the annual Christmas Parade of Lights in Scottsbluff, Nebraska, population about 15,000 and the hometown of Albany Chamber of Commerce President Janet Steele.
We were all excited to see a parade!
The parade lasted about an hour, with more floats than I could count, all decked out in lights. There were some super cool floats. My favorite was a tractor decorated with a Rudolf nose and antler horns.
Those marching with the parade handed out candy, which my sisters eagerly accepted. There was still snow on the ground, and after a while we were all freezing.
We saw on one float a snowman with a grimace on his face and he was shivering too. Astounded, we all burst out laughing. Sadly, we were laughing too hard to take any pictures of him.
The Peoples’ Tree was the grand finale of the parade. After we saw the tree drive by, we were all happy to go back to the RV to warm our popsicle-like toes.
On Monday, Nov. 19, we traveled from Scottsbluff to Nebraska City, Nebraska. Before we tackled our seven-hour drive, we stopped to see the visitors’ center at Chimney Rock. Chimney Rock was important to the Oregon Trial because it was a very well-known landmark. When the pioneers spotted it, they knew they were headed in the right direction.
We decided that the rock formation looked like a lipstick tube atop an SUV atop a fluffy skirt. The visitors’ center featured interesting displays, and it even had a miniature wagon which you could load with bags of “food” to see how much weight the wagon could sustain.
Charlotte and I tried our hand at loading, making sure that we had room for necessities such as cocoa and coffee in case we got tired while driving. We had a lot of fun, cramming food into our teeny tiny wagon.
On our way through Nebraska we stopped at the Fort Cody Trading Post, which is a replica of a real fort. It's in North Platte, where Buffalo Bill Cody had been a stage coach driver. The famous adventurer and showman was born in 1846 near LeClaire, Iowa.
The best part of Fort Cody is that they have a miniature replica of Buffalo Bill’s Wild West Show, with 20,000 pieces all hand carved by Ernie Palquist and his wife in the 1960s.
We continued our drive across Nebraska, headed for Kansas.
Washington, D.C or bust!