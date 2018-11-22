(Editor’s note: This is the seventh in a series of articles written by Adrianne Lang, 14, of Lebanon, as she and her grandparents Will and Lynne Tucker follow the Capitol Christmas Tree to Washington, D.C.)
On Tuesday afternoon, the People’s Tree, my family and I traveled to Kansas City, Missouri.
I thought it was funny that a town named Kansas City would be in Missouri, not in the more obvious place: Kansas.
(But there is a Kansas City, Kansas, too.)
The Capitol Tree made its appearance at Union Station. We were excited about this event because Union Station's a fancy venue. The ceiling inside was beautiful with a grand chandelier. I asked Sweet Home District Ranger Nikki Swanson how the driving was going. She said it was “fantastic” except for the day in Laramie, Wyoming, because all the snow made the roads “dicey.”
I also asked her about her favorite part of the trip so far. She said the event in Perry, Kansas, because she got to ride in a stagecoach and her two favorite things were present: kids and horses.
Swanson added, “No two days have been the same.”
I definitely agree with that.
Each day comes with its own adventure.
After taking pictures of the tree, we were all surprised and delighted because there was a booth with people handing out free caramel apples. We all took one and quickly devoured them. The caramel apples and other refreshments were provided by Brancato’s Catering, which owns a restaurant inside Union Station.
On Wednesday, our family journeyed to Independence, Missouri.
The tree arrived at the Independence Uptown Market. Tables were set out with supplies to make covered wagon ornaments. Charlotte and Stella jumped right in and began working. Ranger Swanson also made an ornament.
Then, Stella had the idea to get a piece of the Capitol Christmas Tree and to put it inside the ornament. People were excited to get to see the tree and snapped lots of photos.
After the event, we went sightseeing. We walked to see the Truman House where President Harry Truman lived with his wife. It was super cool, but photography is not allowed inside the home.
We also went to the courthouse and learned that Independence was the site of a Civil War battle in 1862. President Truman donated a statue honoring Andrew Jackson that graces the lawn of the courthouse.
My sister, Charlotte, loved the statue because Jackson was riding a horse. Independence was an interesting town with a fascinating history.
We’re traveling from Missouri to visit family in Lebanon, Ohio, and will reunite with the tree on Sunday.
Happy Thanksgiving!
Washington, D.C., or bust!