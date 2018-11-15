(Editor’s note: This is the second in a series of articles written by Adrianne Lang, 14, of Lebanon, as she and her grandparents Will and Lynne Tucker follow the Capitol Christmas Tree to Washington, D.C.)
We have officially been on our trip for two days. Tuesday was hectic as we tried to get somewhat situated in our RV.
I went to school, then dashed home and grabbed the last of my stuff. We left Lebanon around 4:30 p.m. and traveled to Oregon City, trying to make it in time for the event, which ended at 6 p.m.
We arrived just in time to see the tree pull out and leave!
From there we traveled to The Dalles, where we crashed into bed at the campground. I was super tired.
Wednesday morning our first event of the day was at City Hall. When we arrived, the River Hawk Musical Jazz Ensemble was playing Christmas carols as people shivered in the cold, determined to wait for the tree.
Cheering as it rounded a corner, everyone hurried to take pictures of themselves in front of the tree. I looked on the banner for where I signed my name last Friday. It took a minute to find because there were so many signatures from Oregonians who have attended events to admire the tree.
Ladders were brought out by the Forest Service employees so that people could reach the top of the banner where it was still blank. Everyone was super excited that the tree was there. One citizen remarked to me, “This is history.”
I was curious about why The Dalles had been chosen to host an event for the Christmas tree, so I asked Sweet Home District Ranger Nikki Swanson, who is also traveling with the tree all the way to Washington D.C.
She said they had considered towns all along the trail and chose large and small communities alike because of their historic significance. The Dalles is important to the Oregon Trail because once settlers arrived they had to decide whether they would continue to travel by wagon or whether they would float the Columbia River.
I feel like I understand the gravity of the decision; I have made the choice many times in the Oregon Trail game, and no matter what I choose, I have never survived. All in all, The Dalles is a beautiful historic town with some really cool old buildings.
Now we’re on the road again traveling to Baker City.
Washington, D.C. or bust!