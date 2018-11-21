(Editor’s note: This is the sixth in a series of articles written by Adrianne Lang, 14, of Lebanon, as she and her grandparents Will and Lynne Tucker follow the Capitol Christmas Tree to Washington, D.C.)
Monday evening, we traveled to Nebraska City, Nebraska.
After driving for seven hours, we were all relieved to get a chance to stretch our legs. Sadly, because of the time change, we were a half-hour late to meet the Capitol Christmas Tree, but luckily the tree was still there.
The event took place in front of the Otoe County Courthouse. I learned that the courthouse, which was established in 1864, is the oldest public building in Nebraska, and Nebraska City is the oldest city in Nebraska.
There was a group of girls singing as a choir. I didn’t catch the group's name, but I thought that they were the best choir group we’ve heard so far.
Tuesday, before leaving Nebraska City, we stopped to see the Mayhew Cabin. This was a cool side trip because it was part of the Underground Railroad. The famous abolitionist John Brown stopped there when rescuing slaves to freedom in 1859.
As we traveled to Kansas, we racked our brains for all "The Wizard of Oz" jokes we could think of. At Perry Lecompton High School, we were amazed at District Ranger Nikki Swanson's mode of transportation. She arrived, along with the governor of Kansas and Santa Claus, in a replica of a Wells Fargo and Co. Overland Stagecoach.
Knowing that kids would still be in school, buses were sent off to collect children from the elementary school so they could see the tree.
Why was the People’s Tree in Perry, Kansas?
Asking around, we discovered that Mayor Mike Lang is friends with a Forest Service official who was originally from Kansas. When Mayor Lang heard the tree would be coming through the area, he applied and was pleased when Perry was chosen. I thought that was pretty funny.
I got to meet Mr. Lang and we joked that we could be related.
Perry’s city motto is: "Where a Little Town Goes a Long Way." We certainly could tell that based off of the reception we received.
Tuesday afternoon we traveled to Kansas City, Missouri. It's my first time in both Kansas and Missouri.
Washington, D.C., or bust!