Old city hall to be used as fire training center in SH

SWEET HOME — Sweet Home’s former city hall at 1140 12th Ave. will be used by the Sweet Home Fire & Ambulance District as a training center, members of the City Council agreed Tuesday evening.

Deputy Fire Chief Doug Emmert and Fire Board President Dawn Mitchell told councilors firefighters have long needed a facility where they can simulate search and rescue operations.

The building has a basement, two levels and both stairs and an elevator, offering considerable training opportunity, they said.

Firefighters may also set up a weight training center in the basement of the building. They currently use equipment bays for physical training.

Sweet Home purchased the former U.S. Forest Service building, remodeled it and moved in in 2019, because the old building was structurally questionable and had mold issues.

Since then, there was consideration to use the building as an incubator for small businesses, or to tear down the building and use the property as the site of a new public library.

Councilor Lisa Gourley said she believes the city should take the issue of how the property should be used before the general public.

“What is in the best interest of everybody?” she said.