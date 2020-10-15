Old city hall to be used as fire training center in SH

SWEET HOME — Sweet Home’s former city hall at 1140 12th Ave. will be used by the Sweet Home Fire & Ambulance District as a training center, members of the City Council agreed Tuesday evening.
Deputy Fire Chief Doug Emmert and Fire Board President Dawn Mitchell told councilors firefighters have long needed a facility where they can simulate search and rescue operations.
The building has a basement, two levels and both stairs and an elevator, offering considerable training opportunity, they said.
Firefighters may also set up a weight training center in the basement of the building. They currently use equipment bays for physical training.
Sweet Home purchased the former U.S. Forest Service building, remodeled it and moved in in 2019, because the old building was structurally questionable and had mold issues.
Since then, there was consideration to use the building as an incubator for small businesses, or to tear down the building and use the property as the site of a new public library.
Councilor Lisa Gourley said she believes the city should take the issue of how the property should be used before the general public.
“What is in the best interest of everybody?” she said.
She was also concerned the building could be damaged by smoke and by the firefighters dragging water hoses up and down stairs and into rooms while visibility is low.
Emmert said the “smoke” used in training exercises is actually water-based mist, so there would be no actual smoke damage.
“It’s machine-made smoke,” Emmert said. “It’s more like fog. We anticipate very little damage to the building and if there is damage, we will repair it.”
Councilman Dave Trask, who is also a long-time volunteer firefighter, said there would not be water in hoses during training.
Councilor James Goble said a training center will “benefit the community greatly” and made a motion to allow the Fire District to use the facility. The motion passed 6-1 with Gourley the dissenting vote.
The agreement can be terminated with 30 days’ notice.
In other business, the council:
— Was informed by Dawn Mitchell and Ken Bronson of the Linn County Shuttle bus system that ridership is down due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but is much less than in many other communities. A new sanitizing system allows every bus to be cleaned daily. Due to social distancing requirements, buses have about 30% of their usual ridership capacity. The bus system is asking for a subsidy of $22,200 from the city for the next fiscal year, which is what it received this fiscal year.
— Was told by Mitchell that the Senior Center has used federal CARES funding to upgrade its phone system, outside surveillance system and office computers.
— Approved advertising for Requests for Proposals to develop a downtown streetscape and parking plan. The anticipated plan cost is about $25,000.
— Was given an overview of a new computer program by Finance Director Brandon Neish. The program, which is on the city’s website, will provide users with information about facet of the city, its annual budget, long-term goals, and how tax money is spent. A resident can input how much their annual property tax bill is and the program will show them how their taxes are allocated including payroll and across all departments. The program will cost the city about $8,500 per year.
