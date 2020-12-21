OHA: State records its lowest daily COVID-19 case number in more than three weeks

Oregon recorded its lowest daily total of new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 in more than three weeks Monday with 846.
The last time the state’s daily number of cases was under 1,000 was Nov. 27, the day after Thanksgiving, with 826. Since then, there have been 17 days with more than 1,200 daily cases, including a record 2,176 on Dec. 4.
Monday’s numbers bring the state’s cumulative cases to 103,755. Oregon also had six more deaths attributed to COVID-19 reported Monday, raising the toll to 1,347.
Linn County had 29 new cases reported Monday for a cumulative total of 2,353 cases and 31 deaths. Benton County, with seven new cases Monday, has 1,223 cumulative cases and nine deaths.
Outside the local counties, the new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Monday in Oregon were in the following counties: Baker (1), Clackamas (114), Clatsop (3), Columbia (11), Coos (5), Crook (4), Curry (3), Deschutes (39), Douglas (27), Harney (3), Hood River (10), Jackson (41), Jefferson (26), Josephine (32), Lane (26), Lincoln (4), Malheur (4), Marion (69), Morrow (1), Multnomah (212), Polk (10), Tillamook (4), Umatilla (23), Union (1), Wasco (11), Washington (108) and Yamhill (18).
The fatalities reported Monday were a 58-year-old Deschutes County man, a 90-year-old Douglas County woman, a 78-year-old Hood River County woman, a 74-year-old Jackson County man, a 60-year-old Jackson County man and a 96-year-old Lane County woman. Five of the six had underlying conditions. The presence of underlying conditions for the sixth was being confirmed.
The number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients in Oregon dropped by two from Sunday to Monday to 528. As of Monday, there were 121 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit beds, no change in the number from Sunday.
OHA says the total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.
The 20 to 29 age group continues to have the highest percentage of positive COVID-19 tests in Oregon at 21.1%, followed by 30 to 39 (17.7), 40 to 49 (15.7) and 50 to 59 (12.8).
OHA reports 51.5% of positive cases have been females and 47.7% males. The remaining 0.8% was unavailable. Of those testing positive, 66.7% have not been hospitalized, 5.7% have been hospitalized and the remaining 27.6% was not available.
The national Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Monday reported 1,584 new deaths (316,814 cumulative) attributed to COVID-19 and 197,616 new cases (17,790,376 total) of the disease.
Vaccines
OHA also announced Monday that 4,475 health care workers were vaccinated in the first week of the state’s COVID-19 immunization program.
The new data are part of a new public data dashboard showing the status of the state’s COVID-19 vaccination effort.
The dashboard will provide updates on the number of people partially and fully vaccinated, along with demographic information showing race, ethnicity, sex and age of everyone who has been immunized. The dashboard also shows information by county.
Through Sunday, Oregon has received 35,100 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, with another 25,350 doses scheduled to arrive this week.
Oregon also expects to receive an allocation of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, which received emergency use authorization from the federal government over the weekend. No shipments of Moderna vaccine had arrived in Oregon on Monday.
Concerned about COVID-19?
