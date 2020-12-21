OHA: State records its lowest daily COVID-19 case number in more than three weeks

The number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients in Oregon dropped by two from Sunday to Monday to 528. As of Monday, there were 121 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit beds, no change in the number from Sunday.

OHA says the total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

The 20 to 29 age group continues to have the highest percentage of positive COVID-19 tests in Oregon at 21.1%, followed by 30 to 39 (17.7), 40 to 49 (15.7) and 50 to 59 (12.8).

OHA reports 51.5% of positive cases have been females and 47.7% males. The remaining 0.8% was unavailable. Of those testing positive, 66.7% have not been hospitalized, 5.7% have been hospitalized and the remaining 27.6% was not available.

The national Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Monday reported 1,584 new deaths (316,814 cumulative) attributed to COVID-19 and 197,616 new cases (17,790,376 total) of the disease.

Vaccines

OHA also announced Monday that 4,475 health care workers were vaccinated in the first week of the state’s COVID-19 immunization program.