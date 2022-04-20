OHA: Fewer face masks likely leading to more COVID cases in Oregon

COVID-19 cases are climbing back up in Oregon, and fewer people wearing face masks is likely the cause, according to state public health officials.

While the state is faring much better than other states, it is far from out of the woods, Deputy State Health Officer Tom Jeanne said at a virtual press briefing on Wednesday, April 20.

At the moment, Oregon is seeing lower numbers of COVID-19-related hospitalizations. Fewer than 100 patients with COVID-19 are occupying hospital beds every day on average statewide in April, Jeanne said.

That's down from the more than 1,100 hospitalizations Oregon saw during the case surge brought on by the delta variant of the virus in 2021 and this past winter.

"This pandemic has been difficult, but where we are now is a better spot," Jeanne said. "Unfortunately, we're not done with COVID-19 yet, but we are closer to normality than ever."

Hospitalization figures, however, lag behind case counts, and right now, daily case counts are seeing steady rises since their lows of 300 per day at the start of the month.

The seven-day rolling average, Jeanne said, is now 600 cases per day as of Tuesday, April 19.

Those numbers are higher than what Oregon saw when COVID-19 restrictions were last relaxed in July while also far short of January's case surge brought on by omicron variant of the disease.

Why? Fewer people than ever are wearing face masks, according to Jeanne.

It's been more than a month after Gov. Kate Brown lifted the statewide rule requiring businesses to enforce indoor masking. That's about the amount of time needed for increases in COVID transmission to show up in the state's caseload, Jeanne said.

The Oregon Health Authority has no threshold for when it would reinstitute a statewide mask mandate, according to Jeanne, regardless of what COVID-19 case trends are signaling.

"We hope that that kind of intervention will not be required," Jeanne said.

Nevertheless, Jeanne described wearing a face mask as one of the simplest and least burdensome measures people can take to protect themselves and others.

A variety of American cities, including New York and Philadelphia, have reinstated or amended their mask mandates in light of rising coronavirus cases.

In the coming weeks, he said, public health officials expect hospitalizations to rise accordingly. Based on projections, the seventh wave of COVID cases the state is now enduring should be smaller than delta, according to Jeanne.

Locally, Benton County is leading most of Oregon in COVID-19 cases per 1,000 people as the highly infectious BA.2 variant dominates the state's caseload.

The last full week of data starting from April 10 recorded 147 cases, up 44% from 102 cases the previous week, April Holland, Benton County public health administrator, said at the Tuesday, April 19, meeting of the Board of Commissioners.

She said the case rate has rose to 155 per 100,000 residents and testing positive increased from 5.3% to 8.3%.

Jeanne speculated that the numbers are likely not accurate, erring on underreporting, given the ability for at-home testing.

Holland agrees. Last year it was estimated that around 25% of cases were reported, and home testing has further lowered it to around 7% of cases being reported, she said.

The OHA's current COVID-19 case models do not account for how the repeal of the federal mask mandate for public transit.

He and infectious disease specialist Dr. Paul Cieslak both recommended Wednesday that unvaccinated Oregonians get their shots as soon as possible.

Coronavirus vaccinations have proven to be the best means of avoiding severe illness, hospitalization and death brought on by COVID-19.

"Even if you're not totally protected against COVID-19, you still have significant protection against getting hospitalized for it or being in the intensive care unit for it," Cieslak said.

More than 83% of all adults in Oregon have been vaccinated and more than three in four adults have completed their vaccination series, according to OHA data.

Staff writer Cody Mann contributed to this report.

