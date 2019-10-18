DETROIT — Marion County Sheriff’s Office staff resumed a search and rescue effort near Detroit Friday morning.
About 1:30 p.m. Thursday, the Sheriff’s Office received a report that a man, possibly named Robert Campbell, was missing in a wooded area near Detroit in the Willamette National Forest.
Search and rescue teams were activated and remained on the scene until after midnight when search efforts were suspended for the night.
The identity and description of the missing person has not been confirmed. Detectives from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office have been called in to assist with determining the identity of the caller.