SWEET HOME — Josh Victor owns 26 rental properties near the former Willamette Industries mill site.
He was one of about 25 Sweet Home residents who were told Thursday evening that extensive contamination testing indicates the property owned by Linn County is not an environmental time bomb.
Victor said the two-hour meeting held at the Jim Riggs Community Center provided solid information, although he would have liked to have learned more about the costs of creating a limited improvement district to bring city water to the neighborhood.
“I have asked the city to get numbers together,” Victor said. “I’m going to contact Russ Williams from the county to see if maybe I could purchase a section of the mill site property where city water service ends. I’d like to get this LID going.”
Victor said he also appreciated the amount of time allowed for questions and answers during the meeting.
“Now, we can move forward,” Victor said.
Staff from the Linn County Environmental Health Department, Department of Environmental Quality and Oregon Health Department reported that contamination at the mill and in private water wells near the mill site posed no significant health effects.
Contaminants at the mill site appear to be stable and have not reached the nearby South Santiam River, the officials said.
The meeting culminates a four-year project — from the time a $350,000 grant from the Environmental Protection Agency was approved to when testing results were released — on the 172-acre property, owned by Linn County.
The property had been owned for decades by Willamette Industries. In 2000, the Weyerhaeuser Co. purchased Willamette Industries and in the early 2000s, ownership of the property was transferred to Western States Land Reliance Trust, whose managing partner was Dan Desler of Springfield.
The trust planned to create a high-end housing subdivision on the property, but in 2010, Linn County foreclosed on the property in lieu of more than $500,000 in back taxes.
DEQ project manager Nancy Sawka said the test results showed no unusual contaminants.
Contamination was found in the following areas:
• The former wigwam burner and preservative spray booths, contaminated by dioxins and pentachlorophenol.
• The hydraulics area, contaminated with diesel fuel and heavy oils.
• Sediment in log ponds, contaminated with heavy oil, dioxin and hydrocarbons.
• Shallow groundwater, contaminated with diesel and formaldehyde.
The recommended method and costs associated with cleaning up the site varies depending on what the long-term development plan will be, Sawka said.
If it is going to be a housing development, more extensive cleanup measures would be necessary to protect the health of people living there than if the site were to be developed for commercial activity, in which most of the soils would be covered with concrete or asphalt.
In that case, exposure levels would be greatest for construction workers excavating soils, Sawka said.
Cleanup options range from removing contaminated soils to capping contaminated areas with plastics or hard surfaces.
Estimated cleanup costs were $4 million to $8 million, with remediation of log pond sediment likely the most expensive phase of the process.
Toxicologist Todd Hudson of the Oregon Health Department talked about formaldehyde and arsenic, which were initially believed present in private water wells in a residential neighborhood near the mill site. Additional testing indicated only one well had a high level of formaldehyde and during sampling in January and June, contamination was not detected in any private well.
“Although there is no such thing as a zero cancer risk, we estimate that in the worst case scenario, formaldehyde contamination of the wells would increase a person’s cancer risk by a factor of one in a million,” Hudson said.
And that would be if the person stayed in their home around the clock for a lifetime.
Hudson also explained that people are surrounded by formaldehyde from the water they drink to the homes they live in or the offices in which they work. It can be present in bottled water, in the plastic water pipes in a home or office and in the glue used to hold veneer on wooden doors or to stick carpet or tile on floors.
Russ Williams, Linn County General Services manager, said the immediate plan is to develop more secure fencing around the property and to remove blackberries and trees that make the property conducive for homeless persons.
“There are far too many people living on the property at night,” Williams said. “Linn County is highly motivated to get this site cleaned up and turn it over to someone else.”
Rick Partipilo of the Linn County Environmental Health Department, said the next step will be for the county to determine what it wants to do with the property.
The property is zoned recreational-commercial.
Linn County could sell the property at auction or give it to the city of Sweet Home.
Sawka said the DEQ considers Weyerhaeuser responsible for the cleanup, but that determination has not been concluded.
“Neither the city nor the county caused this problem,” Councilman Dave Trask said. “This is Weyerhaeuser’s responsibility.”
Councilor Diane Gerson said the city is in somewhat of a waiting period because although the city is responsible for the property’s zoning, the county owns and controls the property.
Williams ensured her the “county is considering the city’s best interests about this.”