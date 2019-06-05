The Sweet Home Fire and Ambulance District and the Sweet Home Police Department are investigating a fatal fire in the 1200 block of Mountain Fir Court, Wiley Creek Community, in Sweet Home. A multiagency fire investigation team is en route to assist. More details will be provided as they are available.
breaking
Officials investigate fatal fire at Wiley Creek residence
Alex Paul
Reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended
Print Ads
Ad Vault
- Updated
Ad Vault
Community
Ad Vault
Ad Vault
- Updated
Repair
Health