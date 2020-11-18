Office building fire under investigation

A fire in an office building at 260 Ferry St. Tuesday evening is being investigated as suspicious, according to Sandy Roberts of the Albany Fire Department.

More than 25 personnel responded to the blaze about 7:30 and “took and offensive stance” extinguishing the blaze about 8 p.m.

The fire was reported by people who were at The Pix Theater, Roberts said.

Fire investigators were on the scene Wednesday morning and called in the Albany Police Department to check out how the fire may have started. The investigation could then go to the Oregon State Police.

Others suffered light smoke and water damage.

Roberts said the fire went to a second alarm and Albany Fire was assisted by staff and one engine from the Corvallis Fire Department.

She said at least 25 personnel battled the blaze. There appear to be no fire sprinklers or alarms.

There was no one in the building at the time of the fire and there were no injuries, Roberts said.

Roberts said one suite in the office complex that houses a collection agency was completely destroyed.