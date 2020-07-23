ODOT plans Highway 99 project

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Albany's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

HARRISBURG — A chip seal project on Highway 99E between Birdfoot Drive in Tangent and Harrisburg begins next week.

The pavement on this section of the roadway is in need of preservation work to avoid more costly maintenance in the future, according to Oregon Department of Transportation officials.

A layer of asphalt with embedded sand and gravel, known as chip sealing, will be applied to the top of the existing pavement throughout the length of the project area.

Work hours are Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to early evening and Friday, from 8 a.m. to noon. There will be no work on weekends. The hours will vary based on the road surface temperature. The road must be 70 degrees to begin work and crews can continue until three hours before sunset. Travelers should expect delays into the evening from chip sealing and cleanup.

Construction signs and preparation work begin on Monday. The project is scheduled to be completed by the end of August.

A section of the highway through Halsey is scheduled for an improvement project in 2022 and will not be included in this project. For more information about the Halsey project, visit the project webpage.

Traffic will be controlled by flaggers with delays of up to 20 minutes.

