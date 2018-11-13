Firefighters from the Oregon Department of Forestry and private landowners, including Cascade Timber Consulting, responded Monday morning to escaped slash burns on Campbell Global properties along the Calapooia Main Line, Wiley Creek and Moose Mountain areas east of Sweet Home.
Four fires were burning, having reportedly started as slash burns on logged forest lands.
Milt Moran, president of Cascade Timber Consulting, said two fires were threatening CTC property in the Wiley Creek area, but Craig Pettinger of the Oregon Department of Forestry’s Sweet Home Unit said Tuesday morning that the fires did not escape onto other properties.
Pettinger said that Campbell Global had gotten a permit to slash burn on land that had been logged in the last 12 to 18 months, but winds kicked up and the burns spread along the ground.
“All fires stayed within their units and on Campbell Global properties,” he said. “It was mostly all ground fire.”
Pettinger said fire got into a quarter- to half-acre of Campbell Global reproduction trees.
“It looked like two- to four-year-old stuff,” Pettinger said.
He added there was a “pretty good burn” on two units on Moose Creek.
“The other fires were up Wiley Creek, before and after the saddle,” Pettinger said. “Most of the units were close together, probably within a couple hundred yards of each other.”
In addition to contract crews provided by Campbell Global, the Oregon Department of Forestry sent in six staff members, plus equipment, and brought in equipment from the Eastern Lane Unit and Veneta.
“Cascade Timber also brought in equipment and staff,” Pettinger said. “They were protecting their nearby timber, but they were also being good neighbors and helping out Campbell Global.”
Pettinger said Monday’s weather was interesting. He said lower areas were extremely cool.
“There was still ice anywhere there was water going up the hill at 2:30 in the afternoon,” Pettinger said. “But on top, it was warm. We’ve had a few days of east winds and they really dry things out quickly.”
Pettinger estimates the fires were contained in about 200 to 250 total acres.
He said contractors were rolling into the burns well after dark Monday evening and were out at first light Tuesday.
“We are expecting a couple good days weather-wise,” Pettinger said. “They will be working hard to get this tidied up.”