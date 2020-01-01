Nyquist to seek 6th term as Linn County commissioner

Tuesday morning, chairman Roger Nyquist closed the Linn County Board of Commissioners’ final ast meeting of 2019 by noting, “It’s been quite a year.”

That was quite an understatement.

In 2019, Linn County took the lead in a class action lawsuit that led to a $1.1 billion judgment against the Oregon Department of Forestry. The board of commissioners teamed up with the Linn Economic Development Group to secure a $25 million grant from the Oregon Department of Transportation to develop an intermodal transportation facility in Millersburg. There were several other applicants for the western Oregon-based project.

Nyquist, 59, has announced that he will seek a sixth term on the board. Nyquist's first day on the job was Jan. 1, 2001, and he said his decision to try for a seventh term was based on wanting to see those issues through to fruition, because, “I’m passionate about this place where I grew up.”

“We are at a place where we have an opportunity to broaden our economic base as a county and region,” Nyquist said. “This may be the best opportunity I’ve seen in my lifetime. Future generations will benefit if we execute on these opportunities before us as a community.”