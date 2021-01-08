Nyquist to chair Linn board for 19th year

To say 2020 was a hectic year for Linn County Commissioner Roger Nyquist would be an understatement, as he and fellow Commissioners John Lindsey and Will Tucker dealt with everything from a worldwide coronavirus pandemic to devastating wildfires.
He first took office in January 2000 and Monday, Nyquist, who turned 60 last month, was sworn in for a sixth time. Tuesday morning, Lindsey and newly elected Commissioner Sherrie Sprenger, who succeeded Tucker, elected Nyquist chairman of the board for the 19th year.
“It was definitely difficult,” Nyquist said of the past year’s events.
In March, the county and the world was gripped by the COVID-19 pandemic, and in September, wildfires encircled much of Linn County, displacing hundreds of families in the North Santiam Canyon, threatening the Sweet Home area and plunging the mid-valley into smoky darkness for days.
Although the COVID-19 pandemic presented a rapidly moving target, Linn County developed programs to test congregate care facility residents and staff members and then set up a drive-through testing program at the Linn County Fair & Expo Center.
The county allocated up to $500,000 to make the testing possible.
“The COVID-19 issues has definitely blown up our lives as we knew them,” Nyquist said.
The county continues to wrestle with state-mandated business closures due to the number of positive COVID-19 tests each week. The issue of state regulations forcing the closure of many restaurants and bars hit home for Nyquist, since he owns Lakeshore Lanes, a bowling center that includes a sports bar and coffee shop.
He and his wife, Christie, have two school-age children, Jenna and Ryan, and they have dealt with online learning due to schools being closed to the public for months.
Recently, the county distributed more than $1.3 million in federal CARES Act stimulus funding to about 131 affected businesses. The county also worked with the Albany and Lebanon chambers of commerce, which hired Sean Tate to reach out to residents and inform them about any assistance programs for which they may be qualified.
“It’s beginning to feel like we’re close to getting to the other side of the COVID-19 issue,” Nyquist said. “Everyone needs to continue to work together to finish this thing off.”
On Labor Day, when 60-plus mph winds forced flames into the North Canyon from the Opal Creek Wilderness Area and Central Oregon, Linn County quickly established an emergency evacuation center at the Linn County Fair & Expo Center.
At its peak the facility provided food, shelter and medical care for more than 700 people and 1,500 animals.
“We did the best we could,” Nyquist said. “The losses were devastating for so many of our citizens. They are still foremost on our minds, and we plan to continue to do the best we can for them.”
Nyquist said Sen. Ron Wyden has done an excellent job supporting assistance for the North Canyon residents from Day One.
“Senator Wyden has been great,” Nyquist said. “He has made sure federal agencies understand this issue is front and center for him. He is adamant about getting trailers set up for families.”
Nyquist noted the county has a new administrator, Darrin Lane, a veteran employee who headed up the Road Department for more than 20 years. He succeeded longtime administrator Ralph Wyatt.
“He and Ralph are alike in that they are both straight shooters,” Nyquist said. “You know exactly where they stand after meeting with them.”
Developing the 2021-22 budget in coming months will “be a challenge, but we’ll figure it out. We are going to continue to do whatever we can to take the edge off problems for our people. We have to be realistic about what we are facing.”
That includes seeing the Linn County Fair & Expo Center sit nearly idle for the past year as group after group cancelled events, from dog and horse shows to RV and home shows.
“We are currently holding District Court cases there,” Nyquist said. “We meet monthly with court administration and schedule things.”
Nyquist said there may be some financial relief for the Expo Center in the current stimulus package.
On Jan. 20, the county will learn whether the Oregon Transportation Commission will approve the purchase of a portion of the former International Paper mill in Millersburg for development of a $25 million intermodal transportation facility.
Linn County has worked on the project for several years and was one of two sites in the state — the other is in Ontario in Eastern Oregon — to win approval and financial support providing a series of goals are achieved, one of which is whether the facility could be financially viable for the long-term.
“We continue to get strong indications the intermodal project will be very successful,” Nyquist said. “We are hopeful the OTC will move us to the next phase in our project.”
In the coming year, Nyquist will be the board liaison to general administration, the Fair & Expo Center, health services, the Road Department, Treasurer’s Office and facility projects.
He will represent the board on the Cascades West Area Commission on Transportation, the Community Services Consortium, Linn Economic Development Group, the local public safety coordinating council, the Mid-Willamette Job Council and the Linn County Drug Treatment Court steering committee.
On the state level, he will serve on the Oregon Council on Problem Gambling and Regional Solutions Advisory Committee.
Commissioner Lindsey will be liaison to the OSU Extension Service, Juvenile Department, juvenile detention, Clerk’s Office and District Attorney’s Office.
Nyquist said he has never turned in an expense report for his county work and he will continue to operate that way.
“I didn’t run for office for the money,” Nyquist said. “I consider the salary we receive all-encompassing.”
Nyquist will talk about the state of the county at the Jan. 27 Zoom membership forum of the Albany Area Chamber of Commerce.
The forum will last from 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Registration is $18 for members and $30 for non-members. To register, visit https://bit.ly/3hUjZOl.
Contact Linn County reporter Alex Paul at 541-812-6114.