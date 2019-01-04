Roger Nyquist will again chair the Linn County Board of Commissioners, fellow commissioners John Lindsey and Will Tucker agreed Wednesday morning.
Nyquist was first elected in 2000 and has been chairman for 18 years.
Lindsey will remain vice-chairman and will chair the 4-H and Extension Service District.
Individual commissioners accepted the following committee appointments:
Roger Nyquist: General Administration; Fair & Expo; Health Services; Road Department; Treasurer; Sheriff’s Office; facility projects; Cascades West Area Commission and Transportation; Local Public Safety Coordinating Council; Mid-Willamette Job Council; Linn County Drug Treatment Court Steering Committee. State appointments: Oregon Council on Problem Gambling; Oregon Parks & Recreation Department’s Scenic Bikeway Committee.
John Lindsey: OSU Extension; Juvenile Department and Detention; Clerk; District Attorney; Association of O & C Counties; AOC District 5 delegate; Albany-Millersburg Development Corp.. Federal appointment: Selective Service Board.
Will Tucker: Parks & Museums; Planning & Building; Assessment/Taxation; Justice Courts; Surveyor; Community Services Consortium Executive Committee; Oregon District 4 Council of Governments; Council of Forest Trust Land Counties; Extension Role Task Force; Linn County Code Enforcement; Mid-Valley Jobs Council; Mid-Willamette Job Council; Oregon County Parks; Regional Solutions Advisory Committee. Federal appointment: Northwest Oregon RAC; Hood-Willamette RAC.