Linn County Commissioner Roger Nyquist said Tuesday morning that he has asked Gov. Kate Brown — in her role as commander-in-chief of the Oregon National Guard — whether she will support the county’s proposal to develop a regional National Guard training center on Seven Mile Lane.
Linn County will give the Oregon Military Department 34 acres on a 173-acre site the county owns. The remainder of the property will eventually be developed into a county park.
Nyquist said the Department of Land Conservation and Development gave the proposal a basically adverse opinion that was presented at an Oct. 9 meeting of the Linn County Planning Commission.
The Planning Commission turned down the request to rezone the property, which is currently Exclusive Farm Use, to a Public Service designation.
Nyquist said the state based its decision on incomplete information. The county was led to believe a letter of recommendation would be forthcoming after state lands officials reviewed the completed background packet.
But now state officials will not return phone calls from the commissioners.
Nyquist said the commissioners were not contacted before Tuesday’s public hearing.
“I want them to correct the record,” Nyquist said. “They have submitted a document based on incorrect information. I am concerned about going forward with this application based on the agency’s comments on the record which they know are factually incorrect.”
After a two-hour meeting Tuesday, the Board of Commissioners kept the public record open until 5 p.m. for written comments. The hearing will continue at 10 a.m. Tuesday in the commissioners' boardroom on the second floor of the Linn County Courthouse.