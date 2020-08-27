Nyquist: COVID-19 biz closures not imminent

Nyquist said he continued to press the case with the governor that the metrics for reopening schools are flawed.

“It should not be based on a static number of positive tests,” Nyquist said. “It should be a percentage of total people tested. Linn County has an aggressive testing program in place.”

Nyquist said that for example, during the week of Aug. 16, there were 30 positive cases, which by state standards would mean the county did not meet the benchmark.

“But in reality, the number of positive tests was only 1.9% of the total number tested,” Nyquist said. “That’s among the best in the state.”

Nyquist said the state’s benchmarks could be considered a disincentive for counties to develop aggressive testing protocols.

Nyquist said with potential new advances in testing procedures, Linn County has the potential to “have a crazy good capacity to do a high volume of tests” at the Linn County Fair & Expo Center.

“We have a multi-lane test site set up there,” Nyquist said. “What slows down the system a bit is that you have to have a doctor’s referral to get a test. We need a medical breakthrough and we believe that is on the horizon.”