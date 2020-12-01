Nyquist asks state to consider $1 billion in business aid

"Counties that are facing extreme risk of virus spread will need to continue with strict health and safety measures, similar to the two-week freeze," Brown said Tuesday. "I want to stress that there is no zero-risk category. Until COVID-19 vaccines are widely available and we have high participation, health and safety precautions will remain in place so that schools, businesses, and communities can reopen — and stay open.”

Brown added, “I am asking all Oregonians to take these measures seriously. The best way to protect those closest to you is by maintaining physical distance from others, avoiding gatherings, wearing a face covering, staying home when sick, and keeping up with good hand hygiene."

Nyquist said small businesses “are hanging on by a thread.”

Nyquist said he formulated the $1 billion request on modeling of how Linn County plans to allocate the $1.6 million in federal CARES Act money the state is passing on to the county. It is allocating $55 million statewide.

“Our dilemma is we could shut down our testing site and drive down our positive numbers, but that’s not the right thing to do,” Nyquist said. “Appealing to the Legislature may be the only play we have left to help our local businesses.”