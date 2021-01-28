Nyquist: 2020 was year of scrambling to help people

Nyquist said he has had an open dialogue with Gov. Brown, starting with the COVID-19 outbreak at the veterans home.

“I’m grateful that we are being heard and we are able to communicate with the governor,” Nyquist said. “We are in a major time of stress, and people who normally might not work well together at all levels of government are trying to do the best they can for those in need.”

Nyquist said last week’s mass vaccination clinics at the Linn County Fair & Expo went well.

“We provided 2,000 shots, and we believe we can do 2,000 to 3,000 per week if we have the vaccines,” Nyquist said.

He said the average waiting time from start to finish was six minutes one week and 10 minutes the other.

“We hope they approve the Johnson and Johnson vaccine because it is a one-shot process and it doesn’t have to be kept super-cold," Nyquist said. “We are seeing positive case numbers going down, and I think that’s because people can see we are close to the finish line and our individual behaviors are getting better.”