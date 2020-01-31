'Nuisance' house demolished in Albany

When does a house become such an “imminent nuisance” to a community that city officials declare it dangerous enough to be demolished?

In Albany, such a drastic measure occurs after the police department answers 133 calls to the address in three years and, ultimately, when a 5-year-old child is present in a room where methamphetamine contamination is found to be extensive.

Such was the case with a house at 610 Sherman Street owned by David Furry. It was leveled earlier this week after being deemed a chronic nuisance and health hazard.

“I agonized about this over the weekend,” City Manager Peter Troedsson said. “Destroying someone’s property isn’t something to be taken lightly. I work for David Furry, but I also work for 53,000 other residents of this city. The greater good has to mean something.”

This story starts in 1995, when Furry and his wife purchased the nearly 900-square-foot structure for $20,000. It needed considerable repair, and city officials say they worked with Furry for years as he supposedly was bringing conditions up to city code.

But progress has not been steady, city officials say, even though permit deadlines have been extended numerous times.