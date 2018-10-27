This afternoon, the University of Notre Dame Fighting Irish battle the Midshipmen of the U.S. Naval Academy in a football rivalry that dates back to 1927.
For Albany residents George Dooley and Mal Bellafronto, the game has special meaning.
While working out at the Mid-Willamette Family YMCA, they learned that they share many memories from their years as football players.
“It all started when ... I saw that George was wearing a Notre Dame sweatshirt,” Bellafronto said. “I asked him if that’s where he went to college and we started talking.”
It turned out that Dooley, 77, was a left tackle and middle linebacker for the Fighting Irish of South Bend, Indiana, his freshman year. Bellafronto, 76, spent three years as a center and inside linebacker for the Midshipmen of Annapolis, Maryland.
Interestingly, their histories intersected even before their college days, although they never knew it.
Both men grew up in Connecticut — Dooley in Stamford and Bellafronto in Wallingford.
Dooley’s uncle, Andy Robustelli, was an All-Pro defensive end for the Los Angeles Rams and New York Giants.
“(Robustelli) had been roommates in college with my high school football coach and he would come up and help with our football camps,” Bellafronto said.
Dooley had another uncle who played professionally: Louis Robustelli, who suited up for the Pittsburgh Steelers until suffering a serious injury. He then coached high school football in Texas for many years.
Dooley graduated from St. Basil’s Prep School in the spring of 1959 and headed to South Bend in the fall.
“I played football my freshman year, but I quickly figured out that majoring in engineering and playing football was going to be very difficult,” he said.
At Notre Dame, he played on the same team as future NFL Hall of Famer Nick Buoniconti.
Dooley graduated with a bachelor’s degree in metallurgical engineering and materials science then earned a master’s degree from Iowa State University and a Ph.D. from Oregon State University.
“My brother is a Notre Dame graduate and was assigned to Adair Air Base after graduation,” he said. “He called me when I was at Iowa State and said I had to come to Oregon because he had never seen anything so beautiful.”
Dooley said his brother was right.
He honored his college ROTC commitment by serving at Wright Patterson Air Base and then spent more than 30 years with the Bureau of Mines in Albany, working his way up to director.
Two of his 11 children followed in their father’s footsteps and graduated from Notre Dame.
Bellafronto always wanted to serve in the Navy.
“My appointment was from a senator from Mississippi,” he said.
“I wasn’t good enough to make the first team, so I did a lot of practicing and got in every now and then,” he added.
Bellafronto played three years, including time with Heisman Trophy winner Joe Belino, Hall of Fame quarterback Roger Staubach and future Rear Adm. Tommy Lynch, who served as Secretary of the Navy.
After graduating with a degree in electrical engineering, Bellafronto served five years in the Navy on cruisers and destroyers before starting a management career with Procter & Gamble and then Potlach Wood Products in Lewiston, Idaho, and San Francisco.
Another connection with Dooley: Bellafronto’s son Eric graduated from Notre Dame with a degree in economics and is now an attorney in San Francisco.
Bellafronto came to Albany about nine years ago after losing his first wife. He then met and married local resident Mary Eusterman.
“I had expected to load up my RV and travel until I met her,” he said.
Both men believe they were at the same stadiums for games several times over the years. They're proud of both schools.
“My dad was a Teamster and drove a milk truck for years,” Dooley said. “I went to school with kids whose fathers were doctors and lawyers, and although I kept up with them in the classroom, I sometimes felt out of place socially. But I am proud of Notre Dame. Ninety-two percent of all Notre Dame athletes graduate in four years.”
Bellafronto is proud that he can still fit sharply in the pea coat he received as part of his uniform his first year at the Naval Academy.
Bellafronto said the Navy prepared him for life and a successful business career.
“I learned early that you never say, ‘I don’t know’,” if you were asked a question. “Instead, you said, ‘I will find out.’”
Bellafronto said he also met and learned about people “from all 50 states and several foreign countries. I became more aware about the world.”
Navy comes into Saturday’s annual game as a 23-point underdog against the Irish, ranked No. 3 nationally. But the rivalry runs much deeper than wins and losses.
Notre Dame leads the series with 75 wins to Navy’s 13 wins. There has been one tie.
During World War II, Notre Dame was an all-male school. With so many young men serving in the military, enrollment dwindled and the university was in financial straits. So it invited military departments to use the school as a training ground.
The U.S. Army did not respond, but Navy Adm. Chester Nimitz seized the opportunity, and by 1946, some 12,000 Naval officers had been educated at Notre Dame. That pulled the Roman Catholic university out of a deep financial hole, and to this day, it has honored that debt by always including the Naval Academy on its schedule.
The Irish go into Saturday’s game at 7-0, while the Midshipmen are 2-5. The game will be played in San Diego, California, — a major Navy homeport — and is especially significant for Notre Dame: A loss would surely drop the Fighting Irish out of contention for one of the four spots in the College Football Playoff.
Dooley will be rooting for the Irish while Bellafronto says he’s “looking for an upset by Navy.”