The Albany Fire Department responded Wednesday morning to a fire at a house in North Albany — a house where a separate fire had broken out the previous night.
Sandy Roberts, spokesperson for the department, said the house's residents were not home for the Wednesday fire, but a neighbor saw smoke and called 911.
Fire personnel were dispatched at 10:13 a.m. to the house, at 3030 Flame Tree Lane NW, and the fire was extinguished shortly after 10:30, Roberts said.
More than 20 fire department personnel responded to the blaze, along with a ladder truck and three fire engines, she said. No one was injured in the fire or response, she said.
Roberts said the department extinguished a separate fire at the house shortly after 10 p.m. Tuesday.
She said as of around noon, four fire inspectors were on the scene trying to determine the cause of the fire. She added that the inspectors were also trying to determine if the fires were related.
"It's not a usual thing for us to be on multiple structure fires in a 12-hour period."
Roberts said the homeowners and their dog were displaced by the second fire, but had a place to stay.