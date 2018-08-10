Subscribe for 17¢ / day
Mid-Willamette Family YMCA outreach coordinator Julia Labahn unloads totes and bags filled with donated clothing. Those items were given away to local families on Thursday night. 

 Alex Paul, Democrat-Herald

A free back-to-school clothing program sponsored by the Mid-Willamette Family YMCA was scheduled for Thursday and Friday. It proved so popular that six tons of clothes were taken in the first night alone. And there was nothing left for another go-round, according to YMCA outreach assistant Julia Labahn.

“We had so many donated clothing, shoes, backpacks and purses,” she said. “One of our entire gyms was lined with tables around the walls full of clothes in categories. We also had three large clothing racks full of jackets, shoes and accessories on bleachers.”

The event was open to all area families, regardless of income. People began lining up at 3 p.m. The program began an hour later, and by 4:30, an estimated 400 children were provided with clothes. According to Labahn, “Ninety-eight percent of everything was gone.”

“We gave one grocery bag donated by Winco and Safeway to each person and they were able to pick out jackets as well,” she said. “That’s how people were here.”

“Sadly, we had to turn away people when there was nothing left to give out,” she added.

The event was so successful, Labahn said planning for next year is already underway.

Contact Linn County reporter Alex Paul at 541-812-6114.

