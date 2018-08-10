A free back-to-school clothing program sponsored by the Mid-Willamette Family YMCA that was scheduled to be held Thursday and Friday, was so popular six tons of clothes were taken in the first night along.
And there aren’t any clothes left for another go-round tonight, according to YMCA outreach assistant Julia Labahn.
“We had so many donated clothing, shoes, backpacks and purses,” Labahn said. “One of our entire gyms was lined with tables around the walls full of clothes in categories. We also had three large clothing racks full of jackets, shoes and accessories on bleachers.”
The event was open to all families in the area, regardless of income.
An estimated 400 children were provided with clothes in 30 minutes.
Labahn said families started arriving at 4 p.m. and in less than 30 minutes, “98 percent of everything was gone.”
“We gave one grocery bag donated by Winco and Safeway to each person and they were able to pick out jackets as well,” Labahn said. “That’s how people were here.”
The event had been scheduled to run from 4-7 p.m. each day. People began lining up at 3 p.m.
“Sadly, we had to turn away people when there was nothing left to give out,” Labahn said.
The event was so successful, Labahn said planning for next year is already underway.
