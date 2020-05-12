No new COVID-19 deaths; test unit distributed

No deaths associated with COVID-19 were reported Tuesday by the Oregon Health Authority and the state’s death toll remained at 130.
There were 61 new confirmed cases and 11 presumptive cases statewide. Since January 21, there have been 3,358 confirmed cases in Oregon.
Washington State has recorded 17,000 cases and 945 deaths.
The Oregon Health Authority distributed 12 additional Abbott ID NOW rapid testing instruments to health care providers around the state.
OHA distributed the first three of a federal shipment of 15 in April but was unable to send the remaining 12 until now because of a lack of test supplies. Now the state has received enough test supplies to distribute all 15 machines and continue to supply them going forward.
The 12 additional sites receiving an Abbott ID NOW instrument and test kits include:
• Asher Community Health Center (Wheeler County)
• Bay Area Hospital (Coos County)
• Blue Mountain Hospital (Grant County)
• Grande Ronde Hospital (Union County)
• Mercy Medical Center (Douglas County)
• Mirasol Family Health Center (Umatilla County)
• Northwest Human Services (Marion County)
• Salud Medical Center (Marion County)
• Sky Lakes Medical Center (Klamath County)
• Wallowa Memorial Hospital (Wallowa County)
• West Valley Hospital (Polk County)
• Woodburn Ambulance (Marion County)
Health officials said the machines will significantly improve the capacity for testing in the communities by allowing greater access to local testing and ensuring that the test specimens do not have to be shipped to distant labs for processing. The point-of-care COVID-19 testing machines are capable of returning positive or negative test results in roughly 15 minutes.
OHA distributed Abbott ID NOW instruments resources based on the following criteria:
• Areas of the state with no access to COVID-19 testing.
• Areas of the state with a limited number of first responders.
• Areas of the state where courier services for the state public health lab and commercial labs are limited or unavailable.
• Areas with a high population of older adults and other at-risk groups.
As of Tuesday afternoon, all but four of Oregon’s 36 counties had submitted applications to Gov. Kate Brown to allow businesses to reopen.
Washington, Multnomah, Clackamas and Lincoln counties had not submitted requests to open.
The applications came after Brown outlined a multi-phase plan for business reopenings statewide. Counties have been grouped into health regions and must meet state-mandated criteria as a unit to qualify for reopening.
The applications are being reviewed by the Oregon Health Authority in the order they were received.
If approved, businesses could begin opening as early as Friday.
