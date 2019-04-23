No injuries were reported Tuesday evening after a full-sized pickup hauling a trailer rolled in the 35000 block of Highway 34 near Agan Road, west of Lebanon.
The accident was reported shortly before 4:15 p.m.
According to Lebanon Fire District Battalion Chief Mark Fitzwater, the vehicle "got over on the shoulder" of the highway and rolled. He said about six people were inside the pickup. None were injured.
Highway 34 was partially blocked at that location for a little more than an hour.
The Oregon State Police and Oregon Department of Transportation assisted at the scene.