Nine candidates trying for 4 Sweet Home council seats

“I want to serve on the Sweet Home City Council because I bring a different voice and new ideas that are much needed on the council. I love our city, and I see so much potential not being used,” Richards said.

Key issues are:

• Business incentives: "We need to have better incentives for businesses. The city should have tax incentives, such as tax breaks, for companies that want to come here."

• Taxes: "I believe that taxes are too high throughout the city. We should lower the tax rate for utilities, such as water."

• Road work/maintenance: "I believe that Sweet Home needs to work on road maintenance. I hear countless folks come up to me and ask what we are going to do about the roads?"

"Some of the issues that people are having are out of SH jurisdiction, such as county roads. I believe that we need to focus on fixing the roads that are the most overdue first, and to do this we could do several different things, such as allocating more money towards this problem or basing a bond/levy."

Angelita Sanchez

Angelita Sanchez, 40, has lived in Sweet Home since 1993. The mother of three attended Sweet Home High School and Linn-Benton Community College.