Newcomer Sanchez tops in Sweet Home council race

SWEET HOME — There will be two new faces on the Sweet Home City Council in January.

Businesswoman Angelita Sanchez — who has been a spokesperson for the statewide Timber Unity group — was the top vote getter in her first run for public office with 1,896 votes.

She will serve a four-year term as will incumbents Dave Trask (1,862 votes), and Lisa Gourley (1,781).

Newcomer Dylan Richards, who received 1,665 votes, will serve a two-year term.

In all, nine candidates were vying for four seats.

Other vote-getters were incumbents Cortney Nash (1,329); David Lowman (1,265); incumbent James Goble (1,122); Theo White (797); and George Yeager (492).

Sanchez, 40, has lived in Sweet Home since 1993. The mother of three attended Sweet Home High School and Linn-Benton Community College.

“It is unbelievable. I am very surprised and thankful that everybody supported my campaign,” Sanchez said. “I am looking forward to learning and serving my town of Sweet Home.”

Sanchez has worked in the construction field since 2008 and has been an owner-operator truck driver since 2016.