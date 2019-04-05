SWEET HOME — Carpet has been laid, walls have been painted various shades of olive, and new or recycled windows and doors are in place. In a few weeks, the city of Sweet Home will have a new City Hall.
New life has been breathed into what had basically been an empty shell of a building for the last 12 years. Staff members from GBC Construction of Corvallis have been busy since January refurbishing the interior of the former Sweet Home Ranger District office at 3225 Long St. Manager Lindsey Devine and Mike Tallerday headed the project.
“We started with demolition and then had to do a seismic upgrade,” Tallerday said. “We put in a new back entrance, framed up new interior walls, ceiling, carpet and installed doors and a highly efficient HVAC system.”
The 13,000-square-foot building now features energy-efficient LED light fixtures as well.
“We haven’t had any big surprises,” Tallerday said. “It’s a typical remodel, so you always run into things that weren’t planned for, but the architect did a very good job laying this out.”
Scott-Edwards Architecture of Portland is the project's architect.
The new floor plan includes a foyer and a larger lobby area where staff can leave offices to work with customers. A small conference room at the lobby's west side will include a large wall-mounted computer screen. Staff members will be able to link laptop computers to their desk computers, so they won’t have to bring customers into the main work area for many issues. The building will feature several small conference rooms as well.
The buildings's east side will feature a large council chambers. There are currently three large wooden dividers in that area, but city engineer Joe Graybill said they have sagged and may not be salvageable.
“We have tried to recycle many items including doors and windows and we would like to recycle these dividers, but they are large and heavy and mounted to two very large wooden beams,” he said. “Fixing them may cost more than it is worth.”
City Manager Ray Towry said he hopes staff can move into the new building by mid- to late May, but that depends in part on how long it takes to set up internet services.
“We are looking at going with fiber optics,” he said.
A unique feature of the new building: some of the council chamber's countertops and a large desk will be handmade by wood harvested during the expansion project at Linn County’s Whitcomb Creek County Park. A large Douglas fir tree was harvested and turned into thick slabs by Dustin Nichol, who runs the industrial arts programs at Sweet Home High School. He cut the tree into slabs up to 8 inches thick and they're being slowly dried to avoid heaving or cracking.
The city purchased the building for $750,000 in 2016. The 5.3-acre property includes space that may be developed into a small city park and a storage building.
In October, the council approved a $910,000 contract plus 10 percent contingency with GBC Construction. Bids had ranged up to $1.22 million. The architect’s estimate was $1.1 million.
The building was constructed in 1989, but had been vacant for about 10 years when it was purchased by the city. In 2006, the Sweet Home Ranger District staff moved back into a remodeled older office complex.
The property had been for sale in the $1.5 million price range.
Towry said the new building is something the town can take pride in and it will serve residents for decades.
“There’s room to grow as the city grows,” he said.
The current City Hall at 1140 12th Ave. was constructed in 1954 and has structural and mold issues. In 1996, due to flooding in the basement, which housed the Police Department, the city added a modular building behind City Hall. It is currently used as the council chambers.
A decision on the old building's fate has not been made yet.
Towry said the next hurdle will be figuring out how to provide city services while files, furniture and staff are moved into the next building.
“This is going to be something the citizens of Sweet Home can be proud of,” Mayor Greg Mahler said. “It’s really nice, highly efficient and it’s going to have a lot of local art in the entry area. It’s coming along very well and it’s going to be beautiful when it’s done.”