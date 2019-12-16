New Sweet Home business caters to busy families

SWEET HOME — Six-year-old Kenley Jordan had an hour before her basketball game Thursday night, and her parents, Matt and Brandy Jordan, didn’t have time to make dinner before tipoff.
So they picked up Philly cheesesteak dinners from The Supper Club, located inside the former Wells Fargo building at 1266 15th Ave. The meals — which are advertised to feed four but can actually feed six, thanks to generous portion sizes — were ready and waiting when the Jordans arrived at the drive-through.
Supper Club owner Angila Tack, 36, handed them separate boxes with hot and cold items — enough to make six sandwiches, all the trimmings, plus side dishes and salad. The transaction had already been paid for online and the Jordans were soon on their way to a nearby gymnasium.
“It’s quick and easy, and a way to support local business,” Matt Jordan said.
Although the business is only a couple of weeks old, its owner brings 14 years of professional culinary experience and a lifetime of home cooking to the task.
Tack, a 2001 graduate of Sweet Home High School, earned her culinary degree at Linn-Benton Community College and a bachelor’s degree in food sciences and restaurant hospitality from Oregon State University. She spent 10 years as a chef for UnCruise Adventures, traveling nearly nonstop to Hawaii, Mexico and Alaska and serving anywhere from a half-dozen to 130 passengers, plus crew members, seven days a week.
For the last four years, Tack has also operated Angila Tack Food Services, which feeds wildland firefighters and offers local catering for everything from open houses to the annual Boys & Girls Club of the Greater Santiam auction that draws hundreds of hungry bidders.
Unlike sit-down restaurants, the Supper Club’s daily menu offers only one entrée complemented by side dishes. For example, upcoming main courses include meat loaf, tacos, lasagna, beef stew, beef stroganoff and Asian chicken teriyaki with rice, plus many more selections. A favorite appears to be baked ziti, which features Italian sausage in red sauce with penne pasta topped with broiled mozzarella, served with Texas garlic toast and a green salad.
The website includes a listing of ingredients for every meal. Its online menu includes gluten-free, vegan and keto-friendly selections. But if your taste buds crave deep-friend or broasted chicken, you’ll have to look elsewhere. The Supper Club offers no deep-fat-fried menu items.
Meals must be ordered at least 30 hours in advance online at www.angilatackfoodservices.com or with an iPod or Google Play app available at the site. Four meals plus side dishes are $45. There's a $5 discount for the first order. Tack is notified electronically when each order is placed, as well as a pick-up time. Pick-up hours are 4 to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday.
Tack prepares her meals in her 37-foot, fully-certified portable kitchen and then serves them out of the former bank building, which is being renovated into a community events center by her sister and brother-in-law, Shelly and Tony Larson.
The Supper Club's meal schedule will follow the school district’s calendar year.
“I got the idea from friends who are single parents,” she said. “When they have their children at home, they don’t want to spend quality time cooking.”
Friends Autumn Hufford St. Clair and Tiffany Castenada have helped get things rolling, and soon, Tack's sister Krysie will join the business on a fulltime basis. She hopes to expand the Supper Club concept to Lebanon and Albany.
According to Tack, she's fed up to 1,600 hungry firefighters three meals a day — more than 6,000 calories — at fire camp. So far, the Supper Club's best day has been 18 orders, or 72 meals.
Tack's background on cruise ships and feeding wildland firefighters has provided her with the skills to control inventory and portion costs. She had to order food two weeks ahead of time for the cruise ships. Her wildland firefighting service has to be on the road within four hours of contact, so she keeps a number of food servings in refrigerated storage. She contacts major food suppliers and they meet her en route, usually with completely stocked trailers. Food costs on major fires can run in the hundreds of thousands of dollars.
“Unlike most restaurants, I have virtually no waste with the Supper Club,” Tack said.
Because the Supper Club will operate on the school calendar, Tack plans to continue with her wildland fire camp duties.
“I love it,” she said. “It’s long, long hours and it is demanding, but I love it.”
To learn more about the Supper Club or Angila Tack Food Services, visit www.angilatackfoodservices, call 541-974-1491 or text: angilat 33733.