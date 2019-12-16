New Sweet Home business caters to busy families

Tack prepares her meals in her 37-foot, fully-certified portable kitchen and then serves them out of the former bank building, which is being renovated into a community events center by her sister and brother-in-law, Shelly and Tony Larson.

The Supper Club's meal schedule will follow the school district’s calendar year.

“I got the idea from friends who are single parents,” she said. “When they have their children at home, they don’t want to spend quality time cooking.”

Friends Autumn Hufford St. Clair and Tiffany Castenada have helped get things rolling, and soon, Tack's sister Krysie will join the business on a fulltime basis. She hopes to expand the Supper Club concept to Lebanon and Albany.

According to Tack, she's fed up to 1,600 hungry firefighters three meals a day — more than 6,000 calories — at fire camp. So far, the Supper Club's best day has been 18 orders, or 72 meals.