New playground brightens up Sweet Home's Sankey Park

SWEET HOME — It’s going to get noisy very soon at Sankey Park with the addition of $250,000 in new playground equipment, part of the city’s continued efforts to upgrade the park that was constructed by the WPA in the late 1930s.
This week, Public Works employees and staff from GameTime — which develops playgrounds in Oregon and Washington — placed 130 metal posts in the ground as the skeleton for the new equipment.
“We’ve been blessed to do what we’ve done,” Councilman Dave Trask said. “Public Works has done an amazing job. We’ve been able to get money from the state and to find money in our budget. We’ve made a big turnaround in terms of our parks. It’s almost a miracle how far we’ve come.”
The playground project is part of a long-term effort to create a BMX area in the Upper Sankey area, connect the park with the Boys & Girls Club area with a new footbridge and improve aesthetics by removing some trees, opening up areas of the park that were extremely dark due to the tree crowning.
New bathrooms have also been installed.
GameTime, which is supplying the equipment, provided the city with a $101,000 parks grant.
GameTime’s Bryan Hill said the company installs about 40 playgrounds a year in Oregon and Washington, with projects lasting from one day to a month.
GameTime is an international company that was founded in 1929 and has headquarters in Fort Payne, Alabama.
“A month ago, we dug the 130 footings,” Public Works Director Greg Springman said. “We put a concrete block in the bottom of each one, and after we get everything set, we will fill the holes with concrete.”
Construction began Monday and should be completed by the Fourth of July, Springman said.
Springman said Public Works employees Dominic Valloni and Kevin Makinson have spearheaded the project from the construction angle.
“They got a lot of prep work done on good days during the winter months,” Springman said. “We’re also evaluating what we should do with the old bandstand and gazebo. We want to be respectful of the history of the structure, but we also have to consider what can be done with public safety in mind.”
Springman said the old playground equipment will be removed when the new equipment is in place.
The area between the new playground and the Weddle Covered Bridge will be paved, creating a plaza, Springman said. The bridge, which was originally in the Scio area, was reconstructed in the park in the early 1990s by community volunteers. It was part of the community’s effort to capitalize on tourism after the decline of the timber industry.
There also will be new hiking trails and new tables and benches.
Total project cost was estimated at more than $400,000, with $242,000 of that coming from a grant from the Oregon Parks and Recreation Department. Another $76,000 came from private donors.
