New playground brightens up Sweet Home's Sankey Park

GameTime is an international company that was founded in 1929 and has headquarters in Fort Payne, Alabama.

“A month ago, we dug the 130 footings,” Public Works Director Greg Springman said. “We put a concrete block in the bottom of each one, and after we get everything set, we will fill the holes with concrete.”

Construction began Monday and should be completed by the Fourth of July, Springman said.

Springman said Public Works employees Dominic Valloni and Kevin Makinson have spearheaded the project from the construction angle.

“They got a lot of prep work done on good days during the winter months,” Springman said. “We’re also evaluating what we should do with the old bandstand and gazebo. We want to be respectful of the history of the structure, but we also have to consider what can be done with public safety in mind.”

Springman said the old playground equipment will be removed when the new equipment is in place.